New Apple M3 processor expected at WWDC

It looks like we may get to see a new Apple M3 processor at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference next month as Apple has apparently started testing this new processor ahead of its official launch.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly newsletter and he revealed that Apple has been testing a version of their new M3 processor with 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores and with 36GB of RAM, you can see more details below.

So what does the M3 look like? Well, at least one version in testing has 12 CPU cores, 18 graphics cores and 36 gigabytes of memory. That’s according to data collected by an App Store developer and shared with Power On. The CPU, the chip’s main processor, is made up of six high-performance cores that handle the most intensive tasks and six efficiency cores that kick in for operations that need less power.

The chip itself in this particular test is running in a future high-end MacBook Pro with the upcoming macOS 14.0 and likely is the base-level version of what will be the M3 Pro coming next year.

Apple is expected to unveil a range of new Macs at their Worldwide Developer Conference next month, this will include their new 15-inch MacBook Air and possibly some other new Macs as well.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the new Apple M3 processor and Apple’s new range of Macs, we will have more details about these at WWDC 2023 in June.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Iewek Gnos





