New 15-inch MacBook Air stockpiled ahead of WWDC launch

We have been hearing rumors about the new 15-inch MacBook Air for some time, the device will be made official at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference next month, and we are also expecting other hardware at the event including the new Apple VR headset.

According to a recent report, suppliers of the new larger MacBook Air have been stockpiling the device for Apple ahead of its launch in June, this news comes in a report from Digitimes.

We previously heard that the new 15-inch MacBook Air will come with the same M2 processor that powers the current 13-inch MacBook Air, the design of the device is also expected to be the same as the current MacBook Air.

The device will apparently come with a 15.5-inch display, the rest of the specifications of this new MacBook Air are not known as yet, although they are expected to be similar to the 13-inch model.

we are looking forward to finding out more details about other new hardware launching at WWDC 2023 next month, we may also see some new Macs. Apple will also unveil iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and a new version of macOS, we are looking forward to finding out more details about these software updates.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

Image Credit: Iewek Gnos





