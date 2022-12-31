How to fix iPhone overheating and battery draining issues

If your iPhone is getting hot and overheating, there are a number of things that could possibly be causing this issue on your device. Another symptom of your iPhone getting hot is also the battery draining on your device.

This can either be caused by software or hardware, this guide is designed to help you identify why your device may be getting hot and overheating and help you find a solution.

Your iPhone is heating up under heavy usage

There are a couple of different things that can cause your iPhone to overheat, this can be when you are using the device a lot, say if you are gaming on the iPhone for an extended period of time. Or if you are watching videos in the highest resolution and more.

When you are using your iPhone constantly for an extended period of time, this can cause the device to get hot and it can feel warm on the back of the device. When the CPU and GPU on the device are under heavy load, this can cause the device to warm up, this can also cause battery drain on your iPhone at the same time.

The easiest way to fix this is to take a break from using your iPhone for a few minutes, usually around a 10-minute break can cool the device down to an acceptable level.

Another solution is to change the settings on your device to reduce the load on the CPU and GPU, this can be done with gaming as you can change the settings on your game so they use fewer resources. This can also be done when watching videos, you can reduce the resolution of the videos you are watching, and this will reduce the usage of the battery and stop the device from heating up as much.

Check your iPhone settings, to see if this is causing the issue.

An important thing to do to stop your device from overheating is to check what settings you have on your iPhone. If you have your screen brightness set high to something like 100 percent, this could be causing an issue.

Your iPhone should automatically adjust the brightness depending on the ambient light around you if you have this setting turned off on your device and the brightness set high, this could be causing the issue.

Because the brightness on your iPhone is so high, it could be using extra CPU power and draining your battery, and heating up your device.

Your iPhone is heating up because of a software problem

There are a number of software issues that could be causing your iPhone to overheat, if you have a lot of apps running in the background, this could cause an issue.

Normally background apps should not cause an issue on your device as they should not actually be running in the background. If there is a problem with one of these apps, then it may be causing an issue and draining resources in the background when it should not be running.

The best way to see if one of these apps in the background is causing an issue is to shut down all of your background apps on the iPhone. This will eliminate any apps which could be causing your device to overheat and your battery to drain.

If none of these have worked, the next thing you can do is restart your iPhone, this may clear up any software issues that your device is having.

The final option to deal with a software issue causing your iPhone to heat up is to do a factory reset on the device. You should make sure that you back up your device first so that you can easily install everything once your iPhone has been reset.

Your iPhone could be overheating due to a hardware problem

If you have tried all of the solutions above and your iPhone is still overheating and the battery is draining, then there could be a hardware problem on your device. The most likely problem could be a faulty battery, if this is the problem then you can take your device to either the Apple Store or a third-party repairer to get the battery replaced.

You can check to see if your battery may be causing an issue on your iPhone from the settings menu. To do this go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. you will then be able to see the Maximum Capacity of your battery, if this is low, this could be causing an issue.

Conclusion

We hope that this guide will help you find a solution to your iPhone gettings hot and also to any potential battery drain issues. If you have any more tips or tricks that you think may help fix these issues, or if you have any questions, please leave a comment below. You can find out more details about what to do if your device overheats over at Apple’s website.

Image Credit: Quinn Battick





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals