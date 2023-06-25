How to check iPhone battery health

This guide is designed to show you how to check your iPhone battery health and also get the most out of charging your iPhone. The iPhone battery and other smartphone batteries will slowly degrade over time, the more often it is charged, the more it degrades. How much the battery will degrade also depends on how the device is charged.

There are a number of things that you can do to ensure your battery lasts longer, Apple and other manufacturers have some of these features built into their devices.

Apple has a feature where you can check your iPhone battery health and also optimize how the device charges to ensure that you get the maximum battery life out of your device.

How do you check iPhone battery health?

This can easily be done on your iPhone from the settings menu on your device. To check the current battery health you need to go to Settings > Battery and then Battery Health.

This will show you the maximum capacity for the iPhone battery, as you can see in the picture above my iPhone’s battery health is showing 95%. This is not bad considering the device is an iPhone 11 Pro Max from 2019. One of the reasons for this is because I have used Apple’s Optimised Battery Charging since it was available it definitely does make a difference to your battery health.

How do you set up Optimized Battery Charging and what is it?

To set up Optimised Battery charging on your iPhone you need to go to Settings > Battery and then select Optimized Battery Charging. The feature is now set up and after a few days, your iPhone will learn how you use the device when you charge it, and when is the best time to charge the device.

If you charge your iPhone overnight, it will work out when you wake up in the morning, your device will then be charged to 80%, and then a couple of hours before you get up the remaining 20% will be charged. What this does is prolong the life of your iPhone battery, the majority of the strain is but on the battery when it remains to charge at full charge.

This is a great feature and works well, the only downside is that if your break out of your routine, the device may not be fully charged. For example, I get up at 6 am in the morning, but if I get up one day earlier, say 4 am, then my iPhone may not be 100% charged, so you need to remember this if you are going to be outside of your normal routine.

How do I see what apps are using up my iPhone battery?

If you want to see what apps are using up your iPhone battery life, this can be done easily, to do this go to Settings > Battery and then scroll down, you will see a list of apps that have used your battery in the last 24 hours and also in the last 10 days.

You can then work out if any of your apps are using your battery more than others, generally, these tend to be the ones you use most, although sometimes a specific app may be using more battery than it should if there is an issue with the app.

We hope you will find this guide on battery health and optimized charging useful and hope that it will help you get the most out of your iPhone battery. You can find out more details about this feature over at Apple’s website.

Image Credit: Nubelson Fernandes



