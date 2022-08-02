Backbone One PlayStation DualSense inspired iPhone games controller

Phone gamers looking for a more precise way to control their gameplay as well as benefit from a wealth of PlayStation features all from their pocket device, might be interested in the Backbone One PlayStation Edition iPhone controller. Thanks to a collaboration between PlayStation and Backbone the new phone controller has been inspired by the design of the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition iPhone controller will be available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom at launch and is supported by any iOS device running iOS 15 or later and the Backbone One+ App is not required for use of the Backbone One as a controller.

The new iPhone controller requires no charging and draws a minimal amount of power directly from your iPhone during gameplay and features a pass-through Lightning port allowing you to charge your iPhone as you play.

Backbone One phone controller

“Inspired by the look and feel of the PS DualSense wireless controller, the Backbone One – PlayStation® Edition gives users tactile controls to enhance their gaming experience on the iPhone®. Pair with the PS Remote Play App and you can play your PlayStation games anywhere* with ease. Simply plug your iPhone into the Backbone One and start playing.”

“PS Remote Play requires Remote Play App connected to Wi-Fi, PS4 or PS5 console with the latest system software and compatible game. Broadband internet with at least 5 Mbps is required. For a better Remote Play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15 Mbps is recommended using either Wi-Fi or mobile data connection. A PS4 or PS5 console with a wired connection via a LAN cable is recommended. An iPhone® running iOS 15.0 or later is recommended for the optimal experience.”

Supported iPhones



