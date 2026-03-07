$1,400 Gaming PC vs $1,400 Handheld : Gaming Performance Compared FPS, Benchmarks & Value

When faced with a $1,400 gaming budget, the decision between a custom-built PC and a handheld device like the Lenovo Legion Go highlights the trade-offs between performance and portability. Tech Fowler explores this comparison by breaking down how each option uses the same budget to cater to different gaming needs. For instance, the custom-built PC includes peripherals like a monitor, keyboard and mouse, creating a complete setup for stationary gaming, while the Lenovo Legion Go offers an all-in-one portable solution with its compact design and integrated hardware. This feature examines how these differences impact gaming experiences, from hardware capabilities to practical use cases.

In this breakdown, you’ll discover how the custom PC’s AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU and Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 GPU stack up against the Legion Go’s Z2 Extreme processor in both synthetic and gaming benchmarks. You’ll also gain insights into how portability affects gaming flexibility, whether you prefer immersive, high-performance setups or the convenience of gaming on the go. By the end, you’ll have a clearer understanding of which option aligns best with your gaming habits and priorities.

Gaming PC vs Handheld

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The $1,400 custom-built gaming PC offers superior performance, including a 40% improvement in CPU tasks and higher frame rates in demanding games, making it ideal for stationary gaming and multitasking.

The Lenovo Legion Go prioritizes portability and convenience, offering a compact, all-in-one handheld gaming solution that is perfect for gaming on the go but sacrifices performance for mobility.

The custom-built PC includes high-performance components like an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU, Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, while the Legion Go features a Z2 Extreme processor with integrated graphics and faster RAM but limited thermal management.

Building a custom PC requires time and effort but allows for personalization and future upgrades, whereas the Legion Go provides a plug-and-play experience with no setup required, appealing to gamers seeking simplicity.

The choice between the two depends on gaming priorities: the custom PC excels in performance and immersion, while the Legion Go offers unmatched portability and accessibility for casual or mobile gaming lifestyles.

What’s Included in the Budget?

The $1,400 custom-built PC is a comprehensive setup that includes the tower, monitor, keyboard and mouse. This configuration is designed to deliver high performance for stationary gaming, making it a complete package for those who prefer a traditional gaming experience.

In contrast, the Lenovo Legion Go is a self-contained handheld device that prioritizes portability and convenience. At the same price point, it offers a compact, all-in-one solution for gaming on the go. While the PC focuses on raw power and versatility, the Legion Go emphasizes mobility and ease of use, catering to gamers who value flexibility.

Performance: Power vs. Portability

Performance is a critical factor when comparing these two gaming systems. Both were evaluated using synthetic and gaming benchmarks to assess their capabilities in real-world scenarios.

Synthetic Benchmarks: The Lenovo Legion Go, powered by its Z2 Extreme processor, demonstrated solid performance in GPU-specific tasks. However, the custom-built PC, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU and a Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 GPU, outperformed the handheld device by delivering a 40% improvement in CPU performance. This makes the PC a superior choice for processing-intensive tasks such as video editing or multitasking alongside gaming.

Gaming Benchmarks: The custom PC consistently excelled in games like Forza Horizon 5, Ratchet & Clank, and Cyberpunk 2077. It achieved higher frame rates and handled demanding settings, including ray tracing, with ease. By comparison, the Lenovo Legion Go struggled to maintain smooth performance at high settings, performing best at medium configurations. While it is capable of running the same games, the experience is less immersive due to its hardware limitations.

Portability: Gaming Anywhere

For gamers who prioritize portability, the Lenovo Legion Go is the clear winner. Its compact and lightweight design allows you to game wherever you are, whether traveling, commuting, or simply moving between rooms at home. The handheld device’s portability makes it ideal for those who enjoy gaming on the go or in flexible environments.

On the other hand, the custom-built PC is stationary and requires a dedicated gaming space. While it offers superior performance, its lack of mobility makes it less suitable for gamers who need flexibility. For those who value the ability to game anywhere, the Legion Go provides unmatched convenience.

Ease of Setup: DIY vs. Plug-and-Play

Building a custom PC can be a rewarding experience, especially for first-time builders. The process involves selecting components, assembling them and configuring the system. While manageable with proper guidance, it requires patience, attention to detail and a willingness to troubleshoot potential issues. For some, the hands-on experience of building a PC adds a sense of accomplishment and personalization.

In contrast, the Lenovo Legion Go offers a plug-and-play experience. It is ready to use straight out of the box, eliminating the need for assembly or setup. This makes it an attractive option for gamers who prefer a hassle-free solution or lack the time and interest to build their own system.

Hardware Breakdown

The custom-built PC was carefully designed to maximize performance within the $1,400 budget. Its key components include:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X GPU: Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 Memory: 32GB DDR5 RAM

32GB DDR5 RAM Storage: 1TB SSD

1TB SSD Peripherals: A budget-friendly monitor, keyboard and mouse

The Lenovo Legion Go, on the other hand, features a Z2 Extreme processor with integrated graphics and slightly faster RAM. However, its compact design limits its thermal management and overall power, making it less capable of handling graphically demanding tasks compared to the custom PC. While the handheld device is optimized for portability, it sacrifices some performance to achieve its compact form factor.

Gaming Experience: Immersion vs. Accessibility

For graphically intensive games such as Cyberpunk 2077, the custom-built PC delivers a smoother and more immersive experience. Its dedicated GPU and superior cooling system allow it to handle high settings and ray tracing without performance drops. The larger screen and higher resolution of the PC setup further enhance the gaming experience, making it ideal for players who prioritize visual fidelity and responsiveness.

The Lenovo Legion Go, while capable of running the same games, performs best at medium settings. Its smaller screen and integrated graphics limit its ability to deliver the same level of immersion as the PC. However, for casual gaming or less demanding titles, the handheld device performs adequately and offers the added benefit of accessibility. Its portability allows gamers to enjoy their favorite titles without being tied to a specific location.

Value for Money: What Matters Most?

The custom-built PC offers better performance, versatility and long-term upgrade potential for the same price. It is an excellent choice for gamers who prioritize power and are willing to invest time in assembling their system. The ability to customize and upgrade components over time ensures that the PC remains a viable gaming platform for years to come.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Legion Go is a strong contender for those who value portability and convenience. Its all-in-one design and ease of use make it an attractive option for casual gamers or frequent travelers. While it may not match the performance of a custom PC, its flexibility and mobility make it a compelling choice for specific gaming lifestyles.

Making the Right Choice

Choosing between the $1,400 custom-built PC and the Lenovo Legion Go ultimately depends on your gaming priorities. If you seek superior performance, higher frame rates and the ability to play graphically demanding games at their best settings, the custom PC is the clear choice. However, if portability and convenience are more important to you, the Lenovo Legion Go offers a practical and versatile alternative. Both systems provide excellent value, but their appeal lies in catering to different gaming preferences and lifestyles.

