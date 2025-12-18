Budget $100 Gaming PC Steam Machine Using a PS5 APU

What if you could build a gaming system capable of handling modern titles at 1080p for just $100? It might sound like a pipe dream in a world where high-performance gaming PCs often cost thousands, but the ASRock AMD BC250, a repurposed mining blade powered by a modified PlayStation 5 APU, proves otherwise. Featuring a six-core Ryzen CPU, RDNA2 GPU, and unified GDDR6 memory, this compact yet powerful hardware offers a unique opportunity to create a budget-friendly Steam Machine. For gamers who crave performance without breaking the bank, the BC250 is a bold reminder that innovation often comes from the most unexpected places.

In this guide ETA Prime explains how the ASRock AMD BC250 can be transformed into a fully functional gaming system, delivering impressive performance for its price. From its core specifications to the additional components needed for optimization, you’ll uncover how this hardware punches above its weight in the gaming world. Whether you’re intrigued by the idea of repurposing a PS5 APU or curious about the potential of a Linux-based gaming setup, this guide will walk you through the possibilities. By the end, you might just find yourself rethinking what’s possible with a $100 gaming rig.

Affordable PS5 APU Gaming

Key Hardware Specifications

The ASRock AMD BC250 is built around a customized version of the PS5 APU, combining a Zen 2 CPU and RDNA2 GPU. Its specifications make it a versatile platform for gaming and general computing tasks. Below is a detailed breakdown of its core hardware:

Six-core, 12-thread Ryzen CPU: Based on Zen 2 architecture, with clock speeds of up to 3.5 GHz.

Based on Zen 2 architecture, with clock speeds of up to 3.5 GHz. RDNA2 GPU: Equipped with 24 compute units, a base clock of 1500 MHz, and overclocking potential up to 2000 MHz.

Equipped with 24 compute units, a base clock of 1500 MHz, and overclocking potential up to 2000 MHz. Unified 16GB GDDR6 memory: Shared between the CPU and GPU for efficient performance.

Shared between the CPU and GPU for efficient performance. M.2 SSD slot: Supports PCIe 2.0 with two lanes for storage expansion.

Supports PCIe 2.0 with two lanes for storage expansion. Connectivity options: Includes two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and gigabit Ethernet for networking.

These specifications enable the BC250 to handle a wide range of gaming scenarios, particularly at 1080p resolutions, while also supporting general computing tasks.

Setting Up and Modifying the BC250

To transform the BC250 into a fully functional gaming system, several additional components and modifications are required. These steps allow you to optimize the hardware for gaming performance and stability:

Power Supply: The BC250 requires an 8-pin PCIe power connector and a power supply unit (PSU) with a minimum capacity of 350W to ensure stable operation.

The BC250 requires an 8-pin PCIe power connector and a power supply unit (PSU) with a minimum capacity of 350W to ensure stable operation. Cooling Solution: Since the board lacks a built-in cooling system, you’ll need to install a blower-style fan or create a custom cooling setup to prevent overheating during extended gaming sessions.

Since the board lacks a built-in cooling system, you’ll need to install a blower-style fan or create a custom cooling setup to prevent overheating during extended gaming sessions. BIOS Flashing: Flashing the BIOS is essential to unlock advanced features, such as adjusting VRAM allocation and GPU clock speeds, which can significantly enhance performance.

Flashing the BIOS is essential to unlock advanced features, such as adjusting VRAM allocation and GPU clock speeds, which can significantly enhance performance. Overclocking: Overclocking the GPU to its maximum potential of 2000 MHz can provide a noticeable boost in gaming performance.

By carefully selecting and installing these components, you can customize the BC250 to meet your specific gaming requirements while making sure reliable performance.

$100 Steam Machine Using a PS5 APU (ASRock BC-250)

Operating System Compatibility

The BC250 is designed to work seamlessly with Linux-based operating systems, making it an excellent choice for gaming enthusiasts who value flexibility and customization. Two popular options for this platform include:

Steam OS 3.9: A gaming-focused operating system that integrates smoothly with Steam’s ecosystem, offering a user-friendly interface and optimized performance for gaming.

A gaming-focused operating system that integrates smoothly with Steam’s ecosystem, offering a user-friendly interface and optimized performance for gaming. Basite Linux: A more versatile option for users who want greater control over system settings, including overclocking and other advanced customizations.

Both operating systems support modern gaming technologies such as FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), which enhances visual quality and performance. This compatibility ensures that the BC250 can handle a wide variety of gaming titles, from older classics to modern releases.

Performance Overview

Despite its modest price, the ASRock AMD BC250 delivers impressive gaming performance, particularly for 1080p gaming. Here’s what you can expect from this system:

Older Titles: Games like Left 4 Dead 2 and Portal 2 run smoothly at 1080p with maximum settings, delivering high frame rates and a seamless experience.

Games like Left 4 Dead 2 and Portal 2 run smoothly at 1080p with maximum settings, delivering high frame rates and a seamless experience. Modern Games: Titles such as The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and Spider-Man 2 are playable at 1080p with medium to high settings, offering a balance between visual fidelity and performance.

Titles such as The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and Spider-Man 2 are playable at 1080p with medium to high settings, offering a balance between visual fidelity and performance. Performance Enhancements: Allowing features like FSR and frame generation can further improve performance, allowing you to enjoy a wider range of games on this platform.

Performance can also be fine-tuned through BIOS updates and adjustments to CPU and GPU settings. For example, increasing VRAM allocation or modifying power limits can result in smoother gameplay and improved responsiveness.

Cost and Value

The ASRock AMD BC250 is available on secondary markets for prices ranging from $100 to $130, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious gamers. While additional costs for components such as a power supply, cooling solution, and storage should be factored in, the total investment remains significantly lower than that of a traditional gaming PC. This affordability makes the BC250 an excellent choice for building a capable 1080p gaming system without exceeding your budget.

Limitations to Consider

While the BC250 offers excellent value for its price, it does come with a few limitations that are worth noting:

Outdated Architecture: The Zen 2 CPU and PCIe 2.0 SSD slot are less advanced compared to modern hardware, which may impact future-proofing.

The Zen 2 CPU and PCIe 2.0 SSD slot are less advanced compared to modern hardware, which may impact future-proofing. No Onboard Wi-Fi: The lack of built-in Wi-Fi requires you to rely on Ethernet or purchase a USB Wi-Fi adapter for wireless connectivity.

The lack of built-in Wi-Fi requires you to rely on Ethernet or purchase a USB Wi-Fi adapter for wireless connectivity. Resolution Constraints: The system is optimized for 1080p gaming, and attempting to run games at higher resolutions may result in reduced performance.

These limitations, while important to consider, do not overshadow the overall value and potential of the BC250 as a budget-friendly gaming platform.

Final Thoughts

The ASRock AMD BC250 demonstrates the potential of repurposed hardware to deliver affordable and capable gaming performance. By combining a modified PS5 APU with Linux-based operating systems, this platform provides a practical solution for gamers seeking a low-cost, high-performance machine. With proper setup, customization, and optimization, the BC250 can deliver a satisfying gaming experience, proving that high-quality gaming doesn’t have to come with a high price tag.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



