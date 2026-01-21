Minisforum G1 Pro Review : Small Form Factor Gaming Tower Wi-Fi 7, Dual M.2, 5GB Ethernet

What if you could have a gaming PC that fits in the palm of your hand but doesn’t compromise on power? ETA Prime explains how the Minisforum G1 Pro is redefining the small form factor (SFF) gaming PC landscape with its innovative hardware and clever design. Packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, and support for up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, this compact powerhouse promises performance that rivals much larger systems. But does it truly deliver on its bold claims of versatility and raw power? That’s exactly what we’ll explore in this breakdown of one of the most exciting SFF PCs on the market.

In this review, you’ll discover how the G1 Pro balances high-end gaming performance with the flexibility to handle professional workloads and even AI processing. From its sleek, space-saving design to its advanced cooling system and customizable performance modes, this system is built to adapt to whatever you throw at it. Whether you’re curious about its benchmark-crushing capabilities or its ability to seamlessly integrate into modern setups, there’s plenty to unpack here. By the end, you might just find yourself rethinking what’s possible in a PC this small.

Minisforum G1 Pro SFF Gaming PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Minisforum G1 Pro is a compact yet powerful SFF gaming PC featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, designed for gaming, professional tasks, and AI workloads.

It offers extensive customization options, including up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, dual M.2 slots supporting up to 8TB of SSD storage, and customizable RGB lighting for personalization.

Advanced connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, multiple USB ports, video outputs, and a 5Gb Ethernet port, making sure seamless integration into modern workflows.

The G1 Pro provides three performance modes, Office, Gaming, and Beast Mode, allowing users to optimize power consumption and performance for specific tasks.

Efficient thermal management with five copper heat pipes and adjustable fan speeds ensures consistent performance, while its upgradability and versatility make it suitable for gaming, content creation, and professional applications.

Compact Design with Functional Aesthetics

The G1 Pro’s design strikes a balance between aesthetics and practicality. Its vertical orientation minimizes its footprint, making it ideal for tight spaces, while the option for horizontal placement adds flexibility for different setups. The minimalist design is further enhanced by customizable RGB lighting, allowing you to tailor the system’s appearance to your personal preferences or workspace ambiance.

Included accessories, such as a vertical stand and an M.2 heatsink, not only improve usability but also enhance thermal efficiency. These thoughtful additions ensure that the G1 Pro is as functional as it is visually appealing, making it a versatile choice for both home and professional environments.

Top-Tier Hardware for High Performance

At the heart of the G1 Pro lies the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX processor, a powerhouse with 16 cores, 32 threads, and clock speeds reaching up to 5.4 GHz. This CPU is paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, which features 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, making sure smooth performance across gaming, content creation, and professional workloads.

Key hardware specifications include:

Support for up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM at 5200 MT/s, allowing seamless multitasking and future-proofing the system.

at 5200 MT/s, allowing seamless multitasking and future-proofing the system. Dual M.2 slots that can accommodate up to 8TB of SSD storage, providing both speed and ample capacity for data-intensive tasks.

This combination of innovative components ensures the G1 Pro is equipped to handle both current and future demands, making it a reliable choice for users with diverse needs.

Minisforum G1 Pro : SFF Gaming PC Does it All

Advanced Connectivity Options

The G1 Pro is designed to integrate seamlessly into modern workflows, offering a wide range of connectivity options to support various devices and networks:

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast, stable wireless connections.

and for fast, stable wireless connections. Multiple USB ports and video outputs for compatibility with a variety of peripherals and displays.

A 5Gb Ethernet port for high-speed wired networking, making sure low-latency connections for gaming or professional use.

These advanced connectivity features make the G1 Pro a versatile system, capable of adapting to both home and office environments with ease.

Customizable Performance Modes

The G1 Pro offers three distinct performance modes, allowing users to tailor the system’s power consumption and performance to their specific needs:

Office Mode: Operates at a 60W TDP, focusing on energy efficiency and quiet operation, ideal for everyday tasks.

Operates at a 60W TDP, focusing on energy efficiency and quiet operation, ideal for everyday tasks. Gaming Mode: Increases TDP to 80W, delivering enhanced performance for modern games and demanding applications.

Increases TDP to 80W, delivering enhanced performance for modern games and demanding applications. Beast Mode: Pushes TDP to 100W, unlocking maximum power for resource-intensive tasks such as 3D rendering or AI processing.

These modes can be easily adjusted through the BIOS or a dedicated control panel, giving users precise control over the system’s performance and energy usage.

Gaming and Benchmark Results

The G1 Pro excels in gaming, delivering smooth performance in demanding titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Spider-Man 2 at high settings. Advanced technologies like DLSS 4 and frame generation enhance both visual fidelity and frame rates, particularly at 1440p resolution. Benchmark results further underscore its capabilities:

Geekbench 6 multi-core score: 18,693

18,693 3DMark Time Spy score: 12,985

These impressive scores place the G1 Pro among the top performers in its category, making it a reliable choice for gamers, content creators, and professionals seeking high-end performance in a compact form factor.

Efficient Thermal Management

Maintaining optimal temperatures in a compact system is a challenge, but the G1 Pro’s advanced cooling system rises to the occasion. It features five copper heat pipes and adjustable fan speeds, making sure efficient heat dissipation even under heavy loads. Thermal performance metrics include:

Average CPU temperature: 86°C, peaking at 93°C in Beast Mode.

86°C, peaking at 93°C in Beast Mode. Average GPU temperature: 65°C during intensive tasks.

This robust thermal design not only ensures consistent performance but also contributes to the system’s long-term reliability, making it a dependable choice for demanding users.

Upgradability and Versatility

Despite its compact size, the G1 Pro is designed with upgradability in mind. Users can easily access and expand RAM and storage, making sure the system remains adaptable to evolving requirements. Additionally, the G1 Pro supports low-profile GPUs like the Intel Arc Pro B50, making it suitable for specialized tasks such as AI workloads or video editing. This level of versatility ensures the system can cater to a wide range of use cases, from gaming to professional applications.

Additional Features

The G1 Pro comes pre-installed with Windows 11, providing a modern and intuitive operating system that enhances productivity and user experience. Other notable features include:

Customizable RGB lighting for personalization, allowing users to create a setup that reflects their style.

for personalization, allowing users to create a setup that reflects their style. A built-in 350W PSU, eliminating the need for external adapters and making sure efficient power delivery.

These thoughtful additions make the G1 Pro a well-rounded solution, offering both functionality and convenience for a variety of users.

A Versatile Solution for Modern Needs

The Minisforum G1 Pro stands out in the SFF gaming PC market by delivering a compelling mix of power, compact design, and flexibility. Its high-end specifications, advanced connectivity options, and customizable performance modes make it a versatile choice for gaming, productivity, and specialized tasks. Whether you are a gamer seeking a space-saving powerhouse or a professional in need of a reliable workstation, the G1 Pro offers a balanced solution that meets diverse needs with ease.

