Geekom A9 Max Mini PC Review : Compact Power for Gamers and Developers

What if you could pack the power of a desktop PC into a device small enough to fit in your bag? The Geekom A9 Max Mini PC promises just that, blending compact design with impressive performance. With its AMD Ryzen 9 HX370 processor and a host of upgradeable features, this mini PC aims to cater to developers juggling demanding projects, gamers seeking smooth performance, and even AI enthusiasts exploring machine learning. But does it truly deliver on its ambitious claims, or are there trade-offs lurking beneath its sleek exterior? In this hands-on review, we’ll uncover whether the A9 Max can live up to its reputation as a versatile, mid-range powerhouse, or if it falls short in critical areas.

In the video review below Alex Ziskind takes you through how the Geekom A9 Max stacks up in real-world performance, from multitasking and gaming to AI workloads. We’ll dive into its upgradeable memory, energy efficiency, and connectivity options, while also addressing its limitations, such as GPU constraints and fan noise during heavy use. Whether you’re considering this mini PC for professional projects or personal entertainment, Alex Ziskind’s in-depth analysis will help you decide if it’s the right fit for your needs. After all, when it comes to compact computing, the details often make all the difference.

Geekom A9 Max Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Geekom A9 Max Mini PC is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 HX370 processor, offering 12 cores, 24 threads, and impressive energy efficiency, making it suitable for multitasking and complex applications.

It features 32GB of DDR5 RAM (upgradeable to 128GB) and a 2TB NVMe SSD, providing flexibility for demanding workloads and ample storage with fast read/write speeds.

Connectivity options include USB 4, dual Ethernet ports with 2.5Gbps speeds, and multiple USB-A and HDMI ports, making sure compatibility with various peripherals and networks.

The integrated Radeon 890M GPU supports basic AI processing and entry-level machine learning tasks but is limited for advanced AI or GPU-intensive applications.

Priced under $1,000, it offers a balance of performance, affordability, and versatility, though it has limitations in GPU power, fan noise during heavy tasks, and performance compared to premium devices like the Mac Mini M4 Pro.

Processor and Performance

At the heart of the Geekom A9 Max is the AMD Ryzen 9 HX370 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread chip built on an advanced 4nm process. This processor achieves remarkable performance benchmarks, with Geekbench scores of 2891 for single-core and 13,922 for multi-core tests. These results place it ahead of most mini PCs in its category, although it falls short when compared to premium devices like the Mac Mini M4 Pro.

The processor is also highly efficient, consuming just 3.7 watts at idle and peaking at 80 watts under load. This energy efficiency makes it an excellent choice for users who prioritize sustainability or operate in environments with limited power availability. Whether you’re running complex applications or multitasking, the Geekom A9 Max delivers reliable performance without excessive energy consumption.

Memory and Storage

The Geekom A9 Max is equipped with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which is upgradeable to an impressive 128GB. This flexibility is a significant advantage over competitors with soldered memory, allowing users to scale up for demanding workloads. For developers managing large-scale projects or professionals handling resource-intensive tasks, this upgradeable memory ensures the device remains adaptable to evolving needs.

On the storage front, the device features a 2TB NVMe SSD, providing ample space for files, applications, and projects. The SSD also offers fast read and write speeds, enhancing system responsiveness and reducing load times for applications. This combination of high-capacity storage and upgradeable memory makes the Geekom A9 Max a versatile choice for users with diverse computing requirements.

Geekom A9 Max Mini PC Review 2025

Connectivity Options

The Geekom A9 Max excels in connectivity, offering a wide range of ports to ensure compatibility with various peripherals and networks. Its design includes:

Front Panel: Four USB-A ports, an SD card reader, a headphone jack, and a power button for easy access.

Four USB-A ports, an SD card reader, a headphone jack, and a power button for easy access. Rear Panel: Two USB 4 ports, two HDMI ports, two additional USB-A ports, and two Ethernet ports with 2.5Gbps speeds each.

The dual Ethernet ports allow for network redundancy or the ability to combine speeds, which is particularly beneficial for developers working with large datasets or gamers seeking low-latency connections. Additionally, the inclusion of USB 4 ports ensures compatibility with high-speed peripherals, making the device suitable for a variety of professional and personal use cases.

Benchmark Performance and Real-World Testing

In benchmark tests, the Geekom A9 Max demonstrates solid performance. Its Speedometer 3.1 score of 37.4 surpasses most mini PCs in its class, though it still trails behind the Mac Mini M4 series. Real-world testing further highlights its capabilities, with the device efficiently handling tasks such as running Visual Studio, managing multiple Chrome tabs, and executing Python algorithms.

For developers, the Geekom A9 Max proves capable of managing large-scale projects with ease. Gamers will appreciate its ability to run modern titles at moderate settings, though it is not designed for ultra-high-performance gaming or professional-grade video editing. While it performs well in most scenarios, users with more demanding needs may find its limitations in GPU power and advanced processing a drawback.

AI and GPU Capabilities

The integrated Radeon 890M GPU, featuring 4.5GB of dedicated memory, supports basic AI processing and entry-level machine learning tasks. It is capable of running AI models like GPT OSS 20B and Llama 3.3, making it suitable for users exploring AI development or working on smaller-scale projects. However, its limited GPU memory restricts its ability to handle larger, more complex models or advanced machine learning applications.

For professionals heavily reliant on AI or GPU-intensive tasks, the Geekom A9 Max may not meet all requirements. In such cases, devices with more robust GPU capabilities would be a better fit. Nonetheless, for users with moderate AI workloads, the device offers a cost-effective and efficient solution.

Design and Cooling

The Geekom A9 Max features a compact and stylish design that seamlessly integrates into any workspace. Its small form factor makes it highly portable, while its sleek aesthetic adds a touch of modernity to its overall appeal. This design ensures that the device is not only functional but also visually pleasing.

The cooling system employs a fan-based mechanism, which operates quietly under light loads. However, during intensive tasks, the fan noise becomes noticeable. While this may not be a concern for most users, those working in noise-sensitive environments may find it distracting. Despite this, the cooling system effectively prevents overheating, making sure consistent performance even during demanding workloads.

Value Proposition and Limitations

Priced at under $1,000, the Geekom A9 Max offers a compelling balance between performance and affordability. It serves as a cost-effective alternative to higher-end devices like the Mac Mini M4 Pro, which starts at $1,400. Key strengths of the Geekom A9 Max include:

Upgradeable memory: Allows for scalability to meet evolving needs.

Allows for scalability to meet evolving needs. Energy efficiency: Reduces power consumption without compromising performance.

Reduces power consumption without compromising performance. Extensive connectivity: Ensures compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and networks.

However, the device is not without its limitations. These include:

Performance limitations: While strong, it does not match premium devices in certain benchmarks.

While strong, it does not match premium devices in certain benchmarks. GPU constraints: Limited memory restricts suitability for advanced AI and machine learning tasks.

Limited memory restricts suitability for advanced AI and machine learning tasks. Fan noise: Noticeable during heavy workloads, which may detract from the user experience in quiet environments.

The Geekom A9 Max Mini PC is a versatile and affordable option for developers, gamers, and AI enthusiasts seeking a balance between performance and cost. Its upgradeable memory, efficient power consumption, and robust connectivity options make it a strong contender in the mid-range computing market. However, users requiring top-tier performance or extensive GPU capabilities may need to explore higher-end alternatives to meet their needs.

