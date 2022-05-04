FireFly RK3588S Arm mini PC performance tested

Last month FireFly unveiled their latest single board PC equipped with a RK3588S chip announcing that the ARM mini PC is now available to purchase price from $219 upwards. If you are interested in learning more about the performance you can expect from the RK3588S processor equipped with 4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, 4 x Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MP4 graphics and a neural processing unit (NPU). You will be pleased to know that ETA Prime has created a hands-on video testing the performance of the new mini PC.

The FireFly RK3588S Arm mini PC can be equipped with up to 32 GB of RAM and supports both PCIe NVMe SSDs and eMMC storage. The mini PC measures just 90 x 60mm or 3.5″ x 2.4″ in size and the base model priced at $219 includes 4 GB of round and 32 GB of on-board storage. There is also a $299 option with 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB of on board storage.

RK3588S Arm mini PC

“Powered by Rockchip RK3588S new-gen 8-core 64-bit processor, the main board can be configured with up to 32GB RAM. Capable of 8K video encoding and decoding, it provides abundant interfaces, supporting NVMe SSD expansion; It supports various operating systems. This mainboard can be used in edge computing, Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, VR and AR.”

“RK3588S is Rockchip’s new-gen flagship AIoT SoC with 8nm lithography process. Equipped with 8-core 64-bit CPU, it has frequency up to 2.4GHz. Integrated with ARM Mali-G610 MP4 quad-core GPU and built-in AI accelerator NPU, it provides 6Tops computing power and supports mainstream deep learning frameworks. The powerful RK3588S can deliver more optimized performance in various AI application scenarios.”

“The mainboard supports 8K@60fps H.265/VP9 video decoding and 8K@30fps H.265/H.264 video encoding, and also supports encoding and decoding simultaneously — up to 32-channel 1080P@30fps decoding and 16-channel 1080P@30fps encoding can be achieved. The strong video encoding and decoding capability makes 8K HD display and delicate picture quality available.”

For more details and pricing jump over to the official FireFly website for details.

Source : ETA

