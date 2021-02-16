Pine64 Quartz64 single-board mini PC unveiled

Pine64 has introduce their new Quartz64 model-A mini PC, performance-wise, early testing indicates that the Quartz64, with its 4 cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.8Ghz, is approximately 15 to 25% slower than the RockPro64 in computational tasks. The Quartz64 model-A mini PC can be equipped with LPDDR4 memory options from 2GB to 8GB depending on your needs and will support 16GB to 128GB eMMC modules as well as a microSD card for removable storage and a SATA 2.0 port for external storage connectivity. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. The intended purpose for it is to eventually supersede the PINE A64 and ROCK64, rather than the higher-end ROCKPro64.

“In this month’s update we’re going to take a close look at the Quartz64 model-A, showcase headway made on the PinePhone keyboard, discuss our first RISC-V single board computer and introduce plans for making LoRaWAN a staple of the PINE64 ecosystem.”

“It is finally time for us to take a look at Quartz64 model-A, the first installment in our ‘Quartz-line’ of next generation single board computers (SBCs). The Wiki page for Quartz64 is now available for those of you who wish to study the schematics and datasheets. Keep in mind that photos of the Quartz64 depict a prototype device and some modifications to the hardware may prove necessary prior to the SBC’s release. Any changes made, however, will be very minor at this point and only implemented to remedy issues identified by developers, if such arise. In other words, although this is an engineering sample, production units will look indistinguishable from it. With the board’s layout now finalized, we’re happy to share all the details you’ve been waiting for with you.”

Source : Liliputing : Pine64 : Quartz64

