Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone gaming performance tested

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is making waves as a top-tier smartphone that delivers outstanding performance across the board. If you’re in the market for a phone that can handle everything from high-end gaming to advanced multitasking, the S24 Ultra might just be the powerhouse you’re looking for. Thanks to its impressive specs and capabilities the new smartphone should easily be able to handle gaming thanks to help from ETA Prime you can now see what you can expect from the gaming performance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

At the heart of this device is the overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor. This chip is a step above the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, offering users a faster and more powerful experience. With 12 GB of RAM and the latest UFS 4.0 storage technology, the phone is incredibly responsive, whether you’re opening apps, playing games, or switching between tasks.

New Galaxy S24 Ultra gaming performance

The visual experience on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is nothing short of stunning. It boasts a 6.8-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports HDR10+ and reaches a peak brightness of 2600 nits. This means that whether you’re gaming or watching videos, the images on your screen will be crisp, clear, and vibrant.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of some Samsung’s new flagship smartphone :

Connectivity is also a strong suit for the S24 Ultra, which comes with the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 technologies. Running on Android 14 with the One UI 6.0 interface, the phone is both user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for anyone to navigate and customize their experience. The large 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging and wireless charging, is a game-changer for those who hate being tethered to a charger. You can enjoy long gaming sessions or binge-watch your favorite shows without worrying about your battery life.

Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features AI enhancements and a premium titanium build, differentiating it from the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It boasts a 6.8-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, with an overclocked CPU and GPU compared to the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

It offers 12 GB of RAM and comes in storage variants of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB, all utilizing UFS 4.0 storage.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, and the phone runs on Android 14 with the new One UI 6.0 interface.

The S24 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 45W quick charging and wireless charging capabilities.

When it comes to performance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn’t just edge out its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra; it leaves it in the dust. Benchmark tests reveal that the CPU and GPU of the S24 Ultra are significantly more powerful. This translates to a superior gaming experience on popular titles like Fortnite, Minecraft, and PUBG, where the phone maintains high frame rates and detailed graphics settings without breaking a sweat.

But the S24 Ultra isn’t just for gaming. Its emulation capabilities are equally impressive. The phone can smoothly run PSP and GameCube/Wii games at high resolutions, and it’s even showing potential for PS2 emulation. This capability demonstrates the phone’s raw power and versatility. For those who need to switch between play and productivity, Samsung DeX integration allows the S24 Ultra to offer a desktop-like experience, which is perfect for getting work done on the go.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a device that excels in many areas. Its build quality, display, and ability to handle graphics-intensive tasks are top-notch. It’s a phone that’s designed for those who demand the best in gaming performance, multitasking, and overall smartphone capability. With the S24 Ultra, Samsung has once again raised the bar, offering a device that’s not just an upgrade but a significant advancement in mobile technology. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or someone who simply wants the best that technology has to offer, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a phone that deserves your attention.

Image Credit : ETA Prime



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals