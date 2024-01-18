Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra key specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the latest flagship smartphone from the renowned Galaxy series, exemplifying the pinnacle of mobile technology advancements. This article delves into the various aspects of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, highlighting its sophisticated features and specifications that set it apart in the competitive smartphone market. Here are the key specifications for Samsung’s new flagship.

Display and Design

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, offering QHD+ resolution. This expansive screen, measured diagonally, is designed for an immersive viewing experience, with the actual viewable area being slightly less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. The display features a Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which dynamically adjusts from 1 to 120Hz, ensuring fluid motion and responsiveness in varied applications. The Vision Booster technology further enhances the display, optimizing visibility under different lighting conditions.

Dimensions and Weight

The device measures 79 x 162.3 x 8.6mm and weights 233g for the mmWave model, and 232g for the Sub6 variant. The slight variation in weight is indicative of the different network technologies they support, and may also vary slightly by market.

Camera System

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera setup is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to photography excellence. It includes:

A 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with an F2.2 aperture and a 120˚ field of view.

A groundbreaking 200MP Wide Camera featuring OIS, F1.7 aperture, and an 85˚ field of view.

A 50MP Telephoto Camera providing 5x Optical Zoom, OIS, F3.4 aperture, and a 22˚ field of view.

Another 10MP Telephoto Camera offering 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, F2.4 aperture, and a 36˚ field of view.

A 12MP Front Camera with F2.2 aperture and 80˚ field of view.

Memory and Storage

The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers versatile memory and storage configurations, including 12GB RAM with 1TB, 512GB, or 256GB storage options. However, availability may vary by carrier, country, or region, and actual storage can differ based on pre-installed software.

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, the device ensures long-lasting performance. The battery’s capacity is tested under third-party laboratory conditions, ensuring reliability and endurance. For charging, the S24 Ultra supports:

Wired charging with up to 65% charge in around 30 minutes using a 45W Adapter and 5A USB-C cable.

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

Wireless PowerShare, compatible with various Samsung devices and wearables.

Operating System and User Interface

The smartphone runs on Android 14 with Samsung’s custom One UI 6.1, providing a user-friendly and highly customizable interface.

Network and Connectivity

The S24 Ultra supports 5G, LTE, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering blazing-fast internet speeds and connectivity. However, the availability of these features can vary based on the market, carrier, and network conditions.

Water Resistance

With an IP68 rating, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is resistant to water and dust, and able to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. However, it’s not recommended for beach or pool use, and the water and dust resistance may diminish over time.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a compelling choice for users seeking advanced technology, exceptional camera capabilities, and robust performance. Its cutting-edge features and Samsung’s reputation for quality and innovation make it a standout device in the high-end smartphone segment. Pricing for the handset starts at $1,299 in the USA and you can find out more details over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung