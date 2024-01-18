Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra are official

Samsung has unveiled its new flagship range of smartphones, the Samsun g Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the three handsets come with the latest technology including AI.

All three devices are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor and they come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, some of the new AI features include LIve Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and more.

The new Galaxy AI revolutionizes communication, making language barriers a thing of the past with the Galaxy S24. Its Live Translate feature offers seamless two-way voice and text translations directly in the native app, eliminating the need for external apps while ensuring privacy with on-device AI.

The Interpreter function allows for real-time, split-screen translations during face-to-face conversations, functioning offline as well. Additionally, Chat Assist fine-tunes conversational tones for different contexts, from professional messages to social media captions, supported by Samsung Keyboard’s real-time translation in 13 languages.

In vehicles, Android Auto intelligently summarizes messages and suggests actions, aiding safe and efficient communication. Moreover, Note Assist in Samsung Notes enhances organization with AI-generated summaries, customizable templates, and visually distinct note covers. For voice recordings with multiple speakers, Transcript Assist leverages AI and Speech-to-Text technology for accurate transcription, summarization, and translation

The Galaxy S24 series revolutionizes online search with the introduction of Circle to Search, a gesture-driven feature developed in collaboration with Google. This innovation allows users to search by circling, highlighting, or tapping content on their screen. Whether it’s identifying landmarks from social media images or exploring facts from YouTube Shorts, users can obtain detailed search results without leaving the app. Additionally, the phone’s location-aware, AI-powered search provides comprehensive overviews and answers to complex queries, seamlessly integrating information from across the web.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones and their individual specifications over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the Galaxy S24 starts at $799, the Galaxy S24 Plus at $999 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals