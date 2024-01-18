Samsung Galaxy and Google Cloud team up on AI

Samsung has announced a new partnership between Samsung Galaxy and Google Cloud, and the new AI which is included in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series of smartphones is built on Google Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI.

This new partnership sees the first deployment of the Google Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud on a smartphone, the Gaklaxy S24 range comes with some interesting new AI features.

“Google and Samsung have long shared deeply held values around the importance of making technology more helpful and accessible for everyone. We’re thrilled that the Galaxy S24 series is the first smartphone equipped with Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI,” said Janghyun Yoon, Corporate EVP and Head of Software Office of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “After months of rigorous testing and competitive evaluation, the Google Cloud and Samsung teams worked together to deliver the best Gemini-powered AI experience on Galaxy.”

Gemini Pro, designed for multimodal operation, combines text, code, images, and video, and will be integrated into Samsung-native applications like Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard for summarization features.

The Galaxy S24 series incorporates Imagen 2, Google DeepMind’s advanced text-to-image technology, via Vertex AI. This enables enhanced photo-editing in the S24’s Gallery app through Generative Edit2.

Furthermore, Samsung is testing Gemini Ultra, Google’s advanced model for complex tasks, and will use Gemini Nano, a compact on-device LLM in the Android 14 OS, for efficient on-device operations in the S24 series.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals