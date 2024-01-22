Camera Test: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max (Video)

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone and photography is high on your list of priorities, you’re likely considering the latest offerings from Samsung and Apple. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are currently the buzzwords in the world of mobile photography. The video below from SuperSaf delves into a detailed comparison of the two handsets’ camera capabilities to help you make an informed choice.

1. Primary Camera Performance

You’ll be pleased to know that in optimal lighting, both the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max offer stunning detail and dynamic range. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max takes a slight lead with its better dynamic range in certain scenarios. Shooting at 24 megapixels by default, the iPhone captures finer details. The S24 Ultra, capable of shooting up to an impressive 200 megapixels, showcases superior detail in well-lit environments.

2. Low Light Photography

Here’s where the iPhone 15 Pro Max really shines. It generally outperforms the S24 Ultra in low light conditions, balancing tricky lighting more effectively. The S24 Ultra, while robust, struggles in indoor low-light settings and is slower in capturing shots.

3. Ultra-Wide Camera

Both phones are neck and neck in their ultra-wide camera performance. The software improvements in Apple’s device have resulted in better dynamic range and detail retention.

4. Macro Photography

For those who love close-up shots, both phones support macro photography with autofocus. Interestingly, the S24 Ultra tends to deliver more aesthetically pleasing macro shots.

5. Zoom Capabilities

Zooming in, the S24 Ultra boasts a 3x and a 5x periscope telephoto camera, compared to the iPhone’s 5x telephoto camera. The S24 Ultra excels in good light, especially at higher zoom levels (up to 100x), while the iPhone 15 Pro Max performs better in low light conditions at zoom.

6. Portrait Mode

Both smartphones excel in edge detection and color reproduction in portrait mode. The iPhone offers higher resolution portraits at 1x due to its 24-megapixel sensor, whereas the S24 Ultra provides sharper images at 3x zoom.

7. Selfie Camera

Taking selfies? Both phones do a fantastic job, with minor differences in skin tone reproduction. The iPhone 15 Pro Max tends to have better dynamic range but can introduce noise in low-light conditions.

8. Video Capabilities

When it comes to video, the performance is close, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a slight edge in dynamic range and color accuracy. The S24 Ultra has made significant improvements, offering competitive video quality. Unique to the iPhone is its cinematic mode with adjustable focus post-capture. In low light video shooting, the iPhone again performs slightly better.

9. Additional Features

The S24 Ultra includes innovative AI features for post-processing, like removing reflections and repositioning subjects. Both phones boast various pro video features, but the iPhone takes the lead with its support for ProRes video with log.

10. Audio Quality

Both models record high-quality audio. However, the S24 Ultra shows a better noise cancellation capability in noisy environments.

Summary

In this camera showdown, both the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max have proven their mettle, each excelling in different aspects. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a formidable contender in low light and video, while the S24 Ultra impresses with its superior zoom capabilities and advanced AI features. As a consumer, your choice will depend on what aspects of smartphone photography are most important to you. If you are wondering how each of these features will impact your daily use, consider your primary use cases. Are you an avid photographer, a casual shooter, or a videography enthusiast? Your answer to these questions will guide your choice.

Understanding the strengths of each device is key to making a decision that aligns with your photography or videography needs. Whether you value intricate detail, advanced zoom, or superior low-light performance, both the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max offer compelling reasons to be your next smartphone companion.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf



