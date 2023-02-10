Dead Space Remake PC performance tested

Following on from their previous video which examine the performance and gave a technical review of the new Dead Space Remake on consoles. The team over at Digital Foundry have this week released a new video testing the performance and providing a tech review of the Dead Space Remake PC version. If you are considering purchasing the new remake of the iconic space horror survival game, it might be worth your while checking out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the performance in its current state.

“Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.”

Dead Space Remake PC

“The Dead Space Remake – from a content perspective – is nothing short of sensational. However, some small tech issues on the console versions are much more of a problem on PC, which has further challenges on top of that. Here’s Alex with the full breakdown on the PC port along with suggestions on how the game should be improved. “

“The sci-fi survival-horror classic Dead Space™ returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper, more immersive experience. This remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity, suspenseful atmospheric audio, and improvements to gameplay while staying faithful to the original game’s thrilling vision.”

Source : Steam : Digital Foundry





