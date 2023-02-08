Dead Space Remake PS5 vs Xbox performance and graphics analysis

If you are wondering what the performance and graphics might be like on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles when playing the new Dead Space Remake. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has created a new video comparing PS5 vs Xbox and providing great insight into what you can expect from the remake running on both platforms.

The Dead Space Remake officially launched late last month and was made available on the PS5, PC and Xbox Series X|S on January 27, 2023. Offering gamers a single player survival horror game and modern remake of the original iconic game of the same name released back in 2008. The Dead Space Remake game has been developed by Motive Studio and published by Electronic Arts and has received generally favourable reviews from critics thanks to its improvements on the original.

“Apologies for the lateness of this one: owing to continual changes in the console code, this is actually the third time we’ve worked on this project. So, in the follow-up to our initial DF tech review, Oliver Mackenzie provides the current-gen console platform comparisons: PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Which is the best system to play the game on right now, what cutbacks can you expect on Series S and what’s the score with the contentious VRS system used in the game in the wake of the latest patches?”

“Set in the 26th century, the story follows engineer Isaac Clarke, a crewman on a repair vessel called the USG Kellion assigned to the USG Ishimura, a massive planetary mining ship that has gone silent above the planet Aegis VII. His crew includes computer specialist Kendra Daniels, chief security officer Zach Hammond, and co-pilots and security personnel Cpls. Hailey Johnston and Aiden Chen.

While investigating a distress call sent by the ship’s medical officer and Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole Brennan, the Kellion’s crew is attacked by creatures made from mutated human corpses called Necromorphs. Isaac is forced to fend for himself as he tries to save his crewmates and learn the truth behind the loss of the Ishimura. Along the way, he encounters several survivors including Nicole, horticulturalist Elizabeth Cross, engineer and Cross’s boyfriend Jacob Temple, Ishimura Chief Science Officer Terrence Kyne, and insane scientist Dr. Challus Mercer.”

