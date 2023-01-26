Dead Space remake launches tomorrow on PC, PS5 and Xbox

Vincent Wang Senior Brand Manager at game development studio Motive has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect when playing the highly anticipated Dead Space remake on the PlayStation 5 console. The new Dead Space remastered version will be launching tomorrow, take out the official launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest version of the iconic game.

PlayStation 5 gameplay

With the PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller, we at Motive are able to immerse players deeper into Isaac’s thrilling journey aboard the USG Ishimura. Across various events such as weapon shooting, asteroids impacting the ship, and Necromorphs attacking, haptic feedback lets players feel the impact as Isaac would. Our goal with weapons was to give each a unique feel and sensation to make the experience of fighting Necromorphs even more engaging. “

Dead Space officially launches on January 27, 2023 and will be available to play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. “Prepare to unravel a thrilling mystery in the darkest depths of space. ”

Dead Space

“You steady your plasma cutter and aim at the legs of a lunging Slasher. You place your finger on the DualSense controller trigger and push it past the required threshold to fire the weapon, feeling the weapon’s vibration shortly after. The DualSense controller trigger then pushes back up, re-initializing for your next shot.

A Swollen begins lumbering towards you as you pull out your pulse rifle. To survive, you give it all you got, emptying your remaining bullets to defeat the approaching threat. While you hold down the DualSense trigger, you feel it buck with each round fired from the rifle.”

“When Isaac Clarke and the USG Kellion were dispatched to repair the USG Ishimura mining vessel, they had no idea how quickly a routine mission could turn into a complete nightmare. What did the Ishimura crew discover in the darkness? What happened to them? And what does this mean for the future of mankind itself?”

Source : PlayStation





