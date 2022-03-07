New Apple Display could launch tomorrow

We have been hearing rumors about a new Apple Display for some time, according to a recent report, the device may launch tomorrow.

Apple is holding a press event tomorrow where they will launch a range of new devices, this will include the iPhone SE 3, a 13 inch MacBook Pro and a new iPad Air. Now it would appear that there is a good possibility that we may also see one more device, the new Apple Display.

New news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter. He has revealed that Apple has had this new device ready for a while.

Apple had apparently planned to launch the device last year after its new MacBook Pro line up which landed last October, it is not clear as yet why the new display did not launch.

The device will apparently still be an expensive display, it is rumored to cost around half of the current Pro Display XDR, which means it would be about $2,500.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about this new monitor from Apple, hopefully, we will get to find out more details about the device at Apple’s event.

The Apple press event takes place tomorrow at 6 PM UK time and the event will be live-streamed on Apple’s website.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

