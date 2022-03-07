New Apple MacBook Pro M2 processor spotted ahead of Apple event

Apple is holding a press event tomorrow where it will announce a range of new devices, one will be a new Apple MacBook Pro. This new notebook will come with an Apple M2 Silicon processor.

The new M2 Silicon processor has been spotted by a developer as Apple has been testing it out ahead of launch. This was revealed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. You can see what he had to say about the new processor below.

I’m told from a developer source that Apple has been testing multiple Macs with a new chip in recent weeks that includes an eight-core CPU (four efficiency cores and four high-performance cores) and 10 GPU cores. Those are exactly the specifications of the M2 chip I detailed last year.

Apple has been testing this new chip on machines running macOS 12.3 (which should be released in the next week or two and run on the new Macs) and a future macOS 12.4, as well as macOS 13, which will be previewed in June at WWDC 2022.

The new Apple MacBook Pro will be made official at Apple’s press event tomorrow, along with a new iPad Air and also with the iPhone SE 3. We are looking forward to finding out more details about all of these new Apple devices.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

