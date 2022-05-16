Dead Space survival horror game launches January 2023

Electronic Arts has this week announced that the next game in the Dead Space survival horror game franchise will be launching early next year and will be available to play from January 27, 2023. The new game is a remake of the original Dead Space launch back in 2008 and launched on the PS3, Xbox 360 and PC systems.

In the original Dead Space players take on the role of Isaac Clarke Tart with solving physics-based puzzles, fighting monsters and investigating what has happened on a remote space station. The new Dead Space remake will be available on the PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series consoles and has been “rebuilt from the ground up”to provide players with a new level of immersion and quality says EA.

Dead Space remake

“Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we’re true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves. It’s been equally exciting to see players’ reactions as we’re taking them on this development journey with us,” said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space. “We’re making great progress on our road to hitting Alpha and we’re happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year. We can’t wait for players, both old and new, to see how we’ve elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation.”

“Once again Dead Space puts players in the boots of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer on a routine mission to fix a gigantic mining starship, the USG Ishimura. But aboard the Ishimura, a living nightmare awaits. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected, and Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole, is missing somewhere on board. Alone and trapped, with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac faces a battle for survival – not only against terrifying monsters called Necromorphs, but his own crumbling sanity.”

