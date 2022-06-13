Pentiment game launching fall 2022

Microsoft has introduced the new Pentiment game that will be launching during the fall of 2022 that allows players to step into a living illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts in a time when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change.

“Walk in the footsteps of Andreas Maler, a master artist who finds himself in the middle of murders, scandals, and intrigue in the Bavarian Alps.” Check out the trailer below for an overview of what you can expect from the new game that allows you to choose different academic and social backgrounds and meet a “colourful cast of characters” as you discover the stories and secrets that lie within a small Bavarian town.

Pentiment game

“Set in 16th century Bavaria, Pentiment will take players on a narrative journey through the eyes of Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler during a time of great social unrest. Led by game director Josh Sawyer, this game is brought to life by a talented team inspired by illuminated manuscripts, woodcut prints, and history itself.”

Source : Microsoft

