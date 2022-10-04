Dead Space 2023 official gameplay trailer and release date

If you have been patiently waiting for the official Dead Space 2023 remake gameplay trailer to be released by developer Motive Studio and Electronic Arts. You will be pleased to know that it is now available to watch and embedded below, providing a first glimpse at what you can expect from the highly anticipated remake that will be launching early next year in January 2023.

Built using the Frostbite games engine the 2023 remake retains the same storyline and plot as the original game. Set sometime in the 26th century, the storyline follows engineer and main protagonist Isaac Clarke, a crewman on a repair vessel assigned to the USG Ishimura, a massive planetary mining ship that has gone silent.

Dead Space release date

The remake of the iconic single player survival horror game which was first released back in 2008 will be available to play early next year and the Dead Space release date has been set for January 27, 2023. The horror game will be available to enjoy on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

“Dead Space debuted to slow sales but eventually sold over a million copies worldwide. Critics praised its atmosphere, gameplay and sound design. It won and was nominated for multiple industry awards and has been ranked by journalists as one of the greatest video games ever made. The series spawned two numbered sequels (released in 2011 and 2013), several spin-off titles, and other related media, including a comic book prequel and an animated film.”

Source : EA



