New 27 inch iMac is coming early next year

Apple unveiled its new MacBook Pro notebooks and their M1 Pro and M1 Max processors earlier this week, one thing we were hoping for at the event was a new 27 inch iMac.

We have been hearing rumors of an updated 27 inch iMac for some time and now it looks like the deboce will be launching early next year.

The news comes in a report from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants who has said that there is a new 27 inch Mini LED display in the works for the new iMac.

OK, tweeted too early. The 27″ MiniLED screen is going in an iMac in Q1’22, not an external monitor. May see a monitor later. Still 24Hz – 120Hz variable refresh…Sorry for the confusion! — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 20, 2021

Apple’s new larger iMac will apparently be launched in the first quarter of 2022, we are expecting the devie to be available with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

The design of the new iMac is expected to be similar to the 24 inch iMac, although we are hoping it will get more of a ‘Pro’ design than the bright colors of the 24 inch model. This is one Mac we are looking forward to finding more details about.

Source Ross Young, Mac Rumors

