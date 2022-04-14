Unity 2021 LTS cross-platform game engine now available

Unity 2021 LTS the cross platform games engine has this week been released and is now available to download and use, the annually published update offers two years of support as well as biweekly updates to ensure you have the all the latest fixes, tweaks and enhancements. For the latest Unity 2021 LTS its developing team have focused on four key areas : Workflows for all, Faster to quality, Graphics capabilities and Reach new generations of players.

The latest Unity 2021 LTS releases now available to download and use from the Unity Hub and a number of guides have been created by the Unity team to help you transition from Unity 2020 LTS or Unity 2019 LTS to Unity 2021 LTS. Unity 2020 LTS is now classed as a legacy version, although it will still receive monthly updates until it reaches the end of its support cycle sometime in the middle of 2023. The older Unity 2019 LTS is now approaching its end of life, and the last supported update is scheduled for release in the beginning of June 2022.

Unity 2021 LTS

“Choose Unity to work with the most stable, dependable, and supported version of Unity. LTS releases once a year, is supported with biweekly fixes for two years, and it doesn’t introduce feature or API changes – so you can lock in production with confidence.

This latest release delivers powerful improvements to workflows, rendering capabilities, and supported platforms, along with features and updates from 2021.1 and 2021.2 Tech Stream. Whether you’re a programmer or an artist, the new enhancements offer quality, productivity, and performance for any platform, genre, or artistic style to help you realize your creative ambition.”

