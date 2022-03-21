New “Enemies” showcase demonstrates the power of the Unity game engine

The development team over at Unity have released a new demonstration showcasing of the power of the Unity cross-platform game engine. Building on the work showcased in The Heretic the latest demo includes an improved 4D pipeline, skin Attachment system on the GPU to allow for high-density meshes (e.g., peach fuzz), more realistic eyes with caustics on the iris, new skin shader and Tension tech for blood flow simulation and wrinkle maps, eliminating the need for a facial rig for fine details.

Check out both the new Enemies Unity demo as well as the previously unveiled Heretic which featured Unity’s first realistic digital human.

Unity Enemies real-time cinematic demo

“Enemies is the latest project by Unity’s award-winning Demo Team. It showcases Unity’s capabilities for powering high-end visuals in 2022, including the latest improvements to its High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP), new high-end Adaptive Probe Volume lighting system, an all-new strand-based Hair solution, and an evolved Digital Human toolkit. Unity’s Demo productions drive advanced use of the Unity real-time 3D platform through autonomous creative projects, led by Creative Director Veselin Efremov.”

“Enemies showcases the power and capabilities of the Unity platform for creating high-end, visually compelling content – making it possible for any creative team to fully realize its vision. Our real-time 3D (RT3D) technology is constantly evolving to meet the ever-growing expectations creators have for visual quality and realism.”

The Heretic Unity demo

Source : Unity

