Quake remastered plays at 4K 120fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Bethesda has today announced the release of a new free update to its iconic Quake game offering a remastered version to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gamers. Allowing them to enjoy incredible 4K 120fps gameplay. If you are interested in upgrading your Quake game from Xbox One to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Bethesda has made the transition easy.

The Xbox Series X and Series S games consoles will use Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system to upgrade eligible games automatically for you. To upgrade your PlayStation 4 copy of Quake for PlayStation 5 systems, please follow one of the methods below based on which is most appropriate for you:

Method 1: Via the Game Hub

Navigate to the Games menu on the PlayStation 5 home screen and select the Quake game hub

Select the (…) overflow menu and select “PS5|Full|Quake PS5 Upgrade”

The PlayStation 5 version will start downloading

You will receive a system notification after the PlayStation 5 version has installed

Once the PlayStation 5 version is fully installed, you will see a “Play Game” button on the game hub

Method 2: Via the PlayStation Store

From your PlayStation 5, search the PlayStation Store for “Quake”

You will see the word “Purchased” on the PlayStation 5 product tile for Quake

Select the PlayStation 5 tile to launch the product page, then select “Download”

The PlayStation 5 version will start downloading

You will receive a system notification after the PlayStation 5 version has installed

Once the PlayStation 5 version is fully installed, you will see a “Play Game” button on the game hub

Quake remastered on Xbox Series X|S

4K maximum resolution**

120 FPS**

Xbox Play Anywhere support

“We are excited to launch Quake on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5. Anyone who purchased Quake on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 is eligible for a free next-gen upgrade on the same console family. The next-gen versions are also available for direct digital purchase from next-gen platforms on the (Xbox) Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store. Additionally, free upgrades are available to Xbox Game Pass members who have the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.”

Quake remastered on PlayStation 5

4K maximum resolution**

120 FPS**

DualSense™ Adaptive Trigger and integrated speaker support

** Compatible monitor required for 4K and 120FPS

Source : Bethesda

