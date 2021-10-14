Quake remastered plays at 4K 120fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Bethesda has today announced the release of a new free update to its iconic Quake game offering a remastered version to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gamers. Allowing them to enjoy incredible 4K 120fps gameplay. If you are interested in upgrading your Quake game from Xbox One to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Bethesda has made the transition easy.
The Xbox Series X and Series S games consoles will use Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system to upgrade eligible games automatically for you. To upgrade your PlayStation 4 copy of Quake for PlayStation 5 systems, please follow one of the methods below based on which is most appropriate for you:
Method 1: Via the Game Hub
Navigate to the Games menu on the PlayStation 5 home screen and select the Quake game hub
Select the (…) overflow menu and select “PS5|Full|Quake PS5 Upgrade”
The PlayStation 5 version will start downloading
You will receive a system notification after the PlayStation 5 version has installed
Once the PlayStation 5 version is fully installed, you will see a “Play Game” button on the game hub
Method 2: Via the PlayStation Store
From your PlayStation 5, search the PlayStation Store for “Quake”
You will see the word “Purchased” on the PlayStation 5 product tile for Quake
Select the PlayStation 5 tile to launch the product page, then select “Download”
The PlayStation 5 version will start downloading
You will receive a system notification after the PlayStation 5 version has installed
Once the PlayStation 5 version is fully installed, you will see a “Play Game” button on the game hub
Quake remastered on Xbox Series X|S
4K maximum resolution**
120 FPS**
Xbox Play Anywhere support
“We are excited to launch Quake on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5. Anyone who purchased Quake on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 is eligible for a free next-gen upgrade on the same console family. The next-gen versions are also available for direct digital purchase from next-gen platforms on the (Xbox) Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store. Additionally, free upgrades are available to Xbox Game Pass members who have the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.”
Quake remastered on PlayStation 5
4K maximum resolution**
120 FPS**
DualSense™ Adaptive Trigger and integrated speaker support
** Compatible monitor required for 4K and 120FPS
Source : Bethesda
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.