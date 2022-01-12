Easily record screen sound and gameplay on Windows and Mac

If you are searching for an easy way to record screen sound/audio and gameplay on your Windows or Mac computer, you may be interested in a new screen captured device unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the TUF Gaming Capture Box FHD120. The new capture box can record screen resolutions of up to 4K at 60 Hz, 2K at 60 Hz, and Full HD at 120 Hz as well as delivering video streams of up to 120 fps in Full HD.

“Whether you want to broadcast to your followers while playing on a console or PC, ASUS TUF Gaming Capture Box–FHD120 lets you unleash top-notch gaming streams that’ll make the crowd go wild. ASUS TUF Gaming Capture Box FHD120 supports up to 4K60 passthrough via two HDMI 2.0 ports and keeps your gameplay smooth by offloading up to 1080p 120Hz video to your external workstation or laptop via a USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 Type-C port.”

Record screen visuals, audio with and gameplay on Windows and Mac

Features of the new TUF Gaming Capture Box FHD120 screen recorder include :

Offers passthrough video support of up to 4K at 60 Hz, 2K at 60 Hz, and Full HD at 120 Hz.

Delivers video streaming up to 120 fps in Full HD.

Two 3.5 mm jacks enable connection with a controller and headset for game console party mode.

Certified OBS Studio compatibility ensures optimal usage on a wide variety of streaming platforms.

An onboard scaler automatically syncs streaming and input resolution for streamlining setup.

ARGB lighting signals the device’s real-time operating status.

ASUS Video Capture Console is a software dashboard that enables customization of lighting effects and full audio control from your gaming device.

“For streamlined capturing of console parties or live solo commentary, a headset and controller can be connected to ASUS TUF Gaming Capture Box FHD120 via two 3.5 mm jacks. The headset connection seamlessly transmits audio to party members and allows the audience to listen in on all the action. Backed by OBS Studio™ certification, ASUS TUF Gaming Capture Box FHD120 delivers masterful video content tailored for your favorite streaming platform.”

Source : TPU : ASUS

