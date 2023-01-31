Dead Space Remake technical review by Digital Foundry

If you are interested in learning more about the new Dead Space Remake created by the developers app Motive Studio and recently published by Electronic Arts and launched on January 27, 2023. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time carrying out a technical review of the new revamped space, horror, adventure game for your viewing pleasure.

“Set in the 26th century, the story follows engineer Isaac Clarke, a crewman on a repair vessel, the USS Kellion, assigned to the USG Ishimura, a massive planetary mining ship that has gone silent above the planet Aegis VII. His crew include computer specialist Kendra Daniels, chief security officer Zach Hammond, and co-pilots and security personnel Cpls. Hailey Johnston and Aiden Chen. While investigating a distress call sent by the ship’s medical officer and Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole Brennan, the vessel’s crew is attacked by creatures made from mutated human corpses known as Necromorphs. Isaac is forced to fend for himself as he tries to save his surviving crewmates and learn the truth behind the loss of the Ishimura. “

Dead Space Remake

In the first of two pieces of Dead Space remake coverage from Digital Foundry, John Linneman compares the 2023 release on PS5 against the 2008 original on PS3. There’s plenty to praise in what feels like a best-in-class remake, with Frostbite engine innovations and overhauled game design, yet the launch version of the game is not without its flaws.

Source : Digital Foundry





