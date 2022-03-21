Deals: Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology, save 98%

We have an amazing deal for our readers on the Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology bundle is available in our deals store for just $20, which is a saving of 98% off the normal price.

Given the ever-changing landscape of technology, it is important to stay abreast with modern innovations in this space. This course explores fundamental technologies used in modern business and society. The aim is to equip students with knowledge in current technology trends while introducing them to the basics of front-end web development using a practical approach. Access 24 lectures & 15 hours of content 24/7

Explore the fourth industrial evolution, digital society, AI, & immersive technologies

Learn about mobile technologies, smartphone devices, operating systems, software development for smartphones, & synchronous versus asynchronous programming

Get an overview of immersive technologies, immersion & suspension of disbelief, trends in immersive technologies, and hardware & software

Look at traditional data versus big data

Learn all about cloud computing & what it is

Learn all about the Internet of Things

Go through the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) ★ ★ ★ ★★ ★ “This course is fantastic! I learned so much so far, all topics are well explained.” ★ ★ ★ ★★ ★ “The team do a great job at cramming so much information into each hourly session. It never feels like cramming though and stays in the memory easily.” ★ ★ ★ ★★ ★ “I love the way the information is presented here, taking this courses you won’t waste the time.”

Upskillist | eLearning Providers

Upskillist is a global online education institution that provides interactive classes, designed to allow students to learn at their own pace. The courses offered by Upskillist cover topics including finance, photography, health and fitness, marketing, technology, design, beauty, music, business, and the English language. The company’s mission is to empower students with the skills they need to follow any career path in a flexible and affordable manner.

Important Details Length of time users can access this course: 3 months (12 weeks)

Access options: desktop & mobile

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: intermediate

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology bundle overt at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals