Deals: Four Minute Books Lifetime Subscription, save 90%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Four Minute Books Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The Four Minute Books Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $39.99, that is a saving of 90% off the regular price.
Four Minute Books is an ever-growing collection of over 1,000+ book summaries and 900 audio titles that will help you learn more than ever, faster than ever. Get smarter in 4 minutes or less, and learn 3 valuable lessons from the world’s best books! Every month, 12 new book summaries and audios are published, so you can learn whenever, wherever.
Listen on your favorite podcasting app or download the entire archive of PDFs and mp3s and keep it forever! Sync the latest updates to your Dropbox in real-time and never miss an update. You can even create a customizable copy of the entire database for yourself, send all summaries to your Kindle, and much more!
This exclusive subscription includes:
- 1000+ book summaries in a lightweight, easy-to-read, & downloadable PDF format
- 900+ audiobook summaries in mp3 format you can listen to on any podcast apps
- Access to PDF Dropbox folder with real-time updates. Download just new titles as the library grows, read them online, or save the whole catalog in one file at any time!
- Copyable, customizable Evernote notebook with beautiful, editable versions of book summaries
- Copy of Complete Guide to Remembering What You Read, a 20-page PDF
- Access to 10 more high-quality, science-sourced, beautifully designed guides
- Constantly updated contents
Top Titles
- Atomic Habits by James Clear
- Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
- The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma
- Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
- The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham
- Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson
- The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
- 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson
- The Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod
- Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl
- The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle
- Dare to Lead by Brené Brown
- Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell
- The 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
- How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X
- Start With Why by Simon Sinek
- The Secret by Rhonda Byrne
- Zero to One by Peter Thiel
- Emotional Intelligence by Daniel Goleman
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Device per license: unlimited
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- For full access to all features beyond offline viewing and listening, additional (free) software is required, such as a podcasting app (like Overcast, Castbox, Apple Podcasts), Dropbox, and Evernote
- Updates included
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Four Minute Books Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.