iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone launched last week and now we get to find out how the handset compares to Apple’s flagship iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we have a new video from Sakitech that compares the two devices side-by-side. If you’re curious about how the iPhone 15 Pro Max stacks up against the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you’re in for a treat. This comparison is based on a detailed video analysis of both devices, examining everything from their design to their performance, to help you decide which might be the right fit for your needs.

Build and Design: Aesthetics and Durability Combined

Let’s dive into the physical aspects first. Both these giants boast a premium build quality, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra featuring Gorilla Glass Armor and the iPhone 15 Pro Max sporting a Ceramic Shield – both framed with sturdy titanium edges. Samsung’s approach leans towards a more futuristic design with a notably smaller camera cutout, whereas the iPhone opts for a larger, pill-shaped cutout. A common ground here is their IP68 water-resistant certification and high-quality stereo speakers, promising durability and an immersive audio experience.

Performance and Storage: The Engine Under the Hood

Performance-wise, these phones are powerhouses. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor, 12GB RAM, and offers up to 1TB of storage. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, runs on the A17 Pro processor, comes with 8GB RAM, and also maxes out at 1TB storage. While the iPhone leads in CPU performance, Samsung takes the cake in hard drive speed and graphical prowess.

Display: More Than Just Pixels

When it comes to the display, Samsung boasts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3120×1440, surpassing the iPhone’s 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display which offers 2796×1290 resolution. Both devices support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10, ensuring fluid motion and vibrant colors. However, Samsung edges out with a brighter and less reflective display, offering superior clarity in daylight.

Software Experience: Customization vs Consistency

If you’re wondering how the software stacks up, Samsung offers a more customizable experience with unique features like AI-generated wallpapers and the S Pen’s functionalities. The iPhone, however, provides a smoother and more consistent user experience, backed by a robust app ecosystem.

Camera: Capturing Moments in Detail

In the camera department, Samsung features a quad-camera system with a 200MP main sensor, compared to the iPhone’s triple-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor. Both smartphones deliver outstanding photo and video quality. Samsung shines with its zoom capabilities and daylight clarity, while the iPhone excels in low-light conditions.

Battery and Charging: Powering Your Day

Both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max offer a battery life that can easily last a full day. However, Samsung steps ahead with faster charging and the convenience of reverse wireless charging, whereas the iPhone includes the MagSafe wireless charging feature.

Biometrics and Security: Fast and Secure Access

For security, Samsung uses an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the iPhone relies on Face ID. Both methods are not only quick but also highly secure, ensuring your data stays protected.

Choosing the Right Smartphone for You

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra emerges as a feature-rich option, with a superior display and additional functionalities like the S Pen and AI features. It’s slightly more expensive but offers considerable value for its price. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, while excelling in CPU performance and user-friendliness, stands out for those seeking a more streamlined and consistent smartphone experience.

Selecting between these two might come down to personal preference in design, specific feature sets, and brand loyalty. Remember, both are exceptional choices in their own right, each catering to different user needs and preferences.

