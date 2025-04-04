New Framework Modular Laptop 12 : Pre-Orders Open April 9th 2025

The Framework Laptop 12 is reshaping the landscape of modern laptops by emphasizing modularity, repairability, and sustainability. With its compact 12.2-inch convertible design, this device caters to a diverse audience, including students, professionals, and creative enthusiasts. By combining high-performance hardware with eco-conscious principles, the Framework Laptop 12 offers a forward-thinking solution for those seeking a versatile, durable, and environmentally responsible computing experience. Framework Laptop 12 pre-orders begin on April 9th 2025. Join the Framework Newsletter to learn more.

At first glance, the Framework Laptop 12 might seem like just another sleek, compact device. But beneath its vibrant, lightweight exterior lies a innovative design philosophy: one that prioritizes modularity, repairability, and sustainability without compromising on performance. Built with input from users of all ages and designed to empower you to take charge of your tech, this laptop is more than just a tool—it’s a statement. If you’ve ever wished for a device that truly works for you, rather than the other way around, you’re in for a refreshing surprise.

Framework Laptop 12

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Framework Laptop 12 emphasizes modularity, allowing users to customize and upgrade components easily, promoting adaptability and user empowerment.

Its repairable design features labeled components, QR code repair guides, and tool-free upgrades, making maintenance accessible and reducing electronic waste.

Powered by Intel’s 13th Gen processors, it supports up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, making sure high performance for various tasks.

The 12.2-inch convertible design with a 360-degree hinge offers flexibility, functioning as both a laptop and tablet for diverse use cases.

Built with sustainability in mind, the laptop combines durable materials, eco-conscious design, and user-friendly maintenance to minimize environmental impact.

Why the Framework Laptop 12 Stands Out

The Framework Laptop 12 is not just another laptop—it’s a device designed to empower users by giving them control over their technology. Its standout features include:

Modular Design : Customize and upgrade components to meet your specific needs, making sure the device evolves with you over time.

: Customize and upgrade components to meet your specific needs, making sure the device evolves with you over time. Repairability : Replace parts easily with clearly labeled components and step-by-step repair guides, making maintenance accessible to everyone.

: Replace parts easily with clearly labeled components and step-by-step repair guides, making maintenance accessible to everyone. Sustainability: Reduce electronic waste with a long-lasting design that prioritizes eco-friendly materials and practices.

These features make the Framework Laptop 12 a compelling choice for users who value adaptability, control, and environmental responsibility in their devices.

Key Features and Technical Highlights

The Framework Laptop 12 strikes a balance between performance and practicality, offering a range of features that cater to various use cases. Here’s what sets it apart:

Display : A 12.2-inch touchscreen with a 1920×1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio delivers sharp visuals, vibrant colors, and excellent brightness, making sure clarity in any lighting condition.

: A 12.2-inch touchscreen with a 1920×1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio delivers sharp visuals, vibrant colors, and excellent brightness, making sure clarity in any lighting condition. Performance : Equipped with Intel’s 13th Gen processors, support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of M.2 2230 SSD storage, the laptop handles multitasking and demanding applications with ease.

: Equipped with Intel’s 13th Gen processors, support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of M.2 2230 SSD storage, the laptop handles multitasking and demanding applications with ease. Connectivity: Four modular expansion card slots allow you to choose from USB 3.2, DisplayPort, HDMI, and power input modules, allowing you to tailor the laptop’s connectivity to your specific requirements.

This combination of features ensures the Framework Laptop 12 is both powerful and adaptable, making it suitable for everything from professional workloads to creative projects.

Designing & Building The NewLaptop 12

Modularity and Repairability: Empowering Users

One of the most defining aspects of the Framework Laptop 12 is its modular design, which enables users to take control of their device’s maintenance and upgrades. Every component is clearly labeled, and QR codes provide detailed repair guides, making it easy for even non-technical users to perform repairs.

Tool-Free Upgrades : Replace the SSD and memory without the need for specialized tools, simplifying the upgrade process.

: Replace the SSD and memory without the need for specialized tools, simplifying the upgrade process. Swappable Display Module : Change the display without replacing the entire lid assembly, reducing costs and waste.

: Change the display without replacing the entire lid assembly, reducing costs and waste. Innovative Pogo Pin Connection: Eliminates internal cables for the input cover, streamlining repairs and enhancing durability.

This approach not only extends the device’s lifespan but also aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and user-friendly technology.

Durability and Lightweight Design

The Framework Laptop 12 combines durability with portability, making sure it can withstand years of use while remaining easy to carry. Its construction features a thoughtful blend of materials, including PC ABS plastic, TPU rubber, and a metal inner structure.

Robust Materials : Designed to endure daily wear and tear while maintaining a sleek and professional appearance.

: Designed to endure daily wear and tear while maintaining a sleek and professional appearance. Colorful Aesthetic: Available in multiple colorways, allowing users to personalize their device to match their style.

This balance of strength and lightweight design makes the Framework Laptop 12 a reliable and stylish companion for users on the go.

Convertible Design for Maximum Flexibility

The Framework Laptop 12’s 360-degree hinge transforms it into a versatile tool that adapts to various tasks and environments.

Laptop Mode : Perfect for productivity tasks such as writing, coding, or working on spreadsheets.

: Perfect for productivity tasks such as writing, coding, or working on spreadsheets. Tablet Mode: Ideal for note-taking, sketching, reading, or presenting content in a more interactive format.

While its primary focus remains on functionality, the lightweight build ensures ease of use in any configuration. This flexibility makes it an excellent choice for students, professionals, and creatives who need a device that can keep up with their dynamic workflows.

Who Is It For?

Initially designed with younger users aged 11–18 in mind, the Framework Laptop 12 has expanded its appeal to a broader audience. Adults seeking a customizable and sustainable computing solution will find this device equally compelling. Its vibrant aesthetic, combined with practical features, sets it apart in a market dominated by uniform and monochromatic laptops. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a creative enthusiast, the Framework Laptop 12 offers a unique blend of style and substance.

Sustainability at Its Core

The Framework Laptop 12 exemplifies sustainable design, addressing the growing need for environmentally responsible technology. By allowing users to repair and upgrade their devices, it reduces the frequency of replacements and minimizes electronic waste.

User-Friendly Maintenance : A screwdriver included in the box encourages users to take charge of repairs and upgrades, fostering a sense of ownership and reducing reliance on external services.

: A screwdriver included in the box encourages users to take charge of repairs and upgrades, fostering a sense of ownership and reducing reliance on external services. Eco-Conscious Design: Built to last, the laptop’s modularity and repairability significantly lower its environmental impact compared to disposable alternatives.

This commitment to sustainability makes the Framework Laptop 12 a forward-thinking choice for environmentally conscious users who want to make a positive impact without compromising on performance or functionality.

A Vision for the Future of Computing

The Framework Laptop 12 represents a bold step forward in the evolution of personal computing. By prioritizing modularity, repairability, and sustainability, it enables users to take control of their devices and contribute to a more sustainable future. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a creative, this innovative laptop offers a compelling blend of functionality, durability, and customization.

With the Framework Laptop 12, you’re not just purchasing a device—you’re investing in a vision for a more adaptable, sustainable, and user-centric future in technology.

