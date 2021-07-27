ASUS PN41 Jasper Lake fanless mini PC now available for £270

The ASUS PN41 fanless mini PC equipped with 4GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM, 128GB PCIe G3x4 M.2 SSD and powered by an Intel Celeron N5100 equipped with a fanless cooling system is now available to purchase priced at £270. The ASUS mini PC processor supports by Intel UHD Graphics and the configurable port offers option of VGA, DisplayPort, COM or LAN connectivity, making it ideal for a variety of monitor types or legacy devices.

The ASUS PN41 is capable of running Microsoft Windows 10 Pro operating system and makes an ideal solution for a small compact desktop workstation computer. As you can see from the image of their connections below even though the system is small it is equipped with a wide variety of different connections with the main display port configurable.

“The diverse selection of ports also means that Mini PC41 is able support output to up to three displays simultaneously. With such port versatility, Mini PC PN41 is perfect for a wide range of business scenarios, including signage, point-of-sale (POS) systems and intelligent vending machines.”

The ASUS PN41 mini PC offers a wide selection of ports supporting a variety of possible signage applications with connections taking the form of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support and a configurable port to support legacy devices, additional displays or multiple network connections if required.

Powered by Intel 11th Gen Intel Pentium Silver or Celeron mobile processors and is available with a fanless case design the mini PC supports a 6-watt CPU for minimal noise and dust ingress. The compact PC is now available to purchase priced at $270 from online retailers such as Amazon.

