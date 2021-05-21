ASUS PN41 mini PC powered by 11th Gen Intel Pentium Silver or Celeron mobile CPUs

ASUS has launched a new mini PC in the form of the PN41 mini PC powered by 11th Gen Intel Pentium Silver or Celeron mobile CPUs and is available with a fanless chassis offering support for 6-watt CPU for minimal noise and dust ingress, ideal for industrial applications, where reliability, durability and low noise levels are paramount. It also has a dedicated heatsink to cool the SSD, keeping the average temperature of the drive at a mere 50°C. The ASUS PN41 mini PC offers a wealth of connectivity in the form of multiple ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support and a configurable port to support legacy devices, additional displays or multiple network connections.

“The configurable port offers the option of VGA, DisplayPort, COM or LAN connectivity, making it ideal for a variety of monitor types or legacy devices—from barcode scanners to receipt printers. The diverse selection of ports also means that Mini PC41 is able support output to up to three displays simultaneously. With such port versatility, Mini PC PN41 is perfect for a wide range of business scenarios, including signage, point-of-sale (POS) systems and intelligent vending machines.”

The ASUS mini PC is powered by 11th Gen Intel Pentium Silver or Celeron mobile processor supports by Intel UHD Graphics, plus support for high-speed 2933 MHz DDR4 memory. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS

