Apple iMac external storage shelf from Twelve South

If you have one of Apple’s latest 24 inch iMac desktop computers you might be interested in a new accessory launched by Twelve South in the form of their latest BackPack. Offering a neat and hidden way to keep your external storage out of harms way and behind your monitor. Providing you with extra desk space with additional storage for your larger movies, media and projects.

The Twelve South BackPack has been specifically designed to seamlessly attach to the back of the 24” iMac stand to hide external storage drives, USB-C hubs and other accessories. Priced at $45 the latest BackPack storage solution is now available to purchase directly from the Twelve South online store.

“BackPack for 24” iMac is designed exclusively for the colorful new iMac. The sleek aluminum BackPack shelf quickly and seamlessly attaches to the back of your iMac stand. Use BackPack to declutter your desk by hiding portable hard drives and USB-C hubs behind your iMac, on top of this sturdy vented shelf. If the back of your iMac faces co-workers or customers, use the matte white shelf to display artwork, awards or a welcome sign. Clean up or dress up your workspace with Backpack.”

External storage shelf

BackPack attaches to the back of your iMac stand, which is the perfect place to keep things like backup hard drives and hubs hidden. The aluminum vented shelf includes an Apple Watch-like band that lets you strap gear to the top and bottom of BackPack. Included Twist Ties make it easy to tidy up cables and keep that clean, minimal iMac aesthetic.

“For those of you sitting with the back of your iMac in plain sight, use the matte white BackPack as a display shelf. You can set all sorts of fun things like figurines, flowers or collectibles on BackPack. If your iMac is the first thing people see when they walk into your salon, spa or co-working space, use BackPack to display a welcome sign, hold business cards or maybe a small candy dish. Get as creative as you like with what you display on BackPack.”

Source : Twelve South





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals