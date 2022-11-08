Black Panther Edition FireCuda 2TB external storage

Seagate has this week introduced new additions to its range of HDDs announcing the availability of its Black Panther Legacy Edition FireCuda HDD storage solutions. Priced at $110 the external storage offers up to 2 TB of storage, and is compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox and are USB bus-powered removing the need for any additional power brick or connection.

“Paying homage to T’Challa (aka Black Panther), Shuri, and Okoye, these special edition HDDs deliver one-of-a-kind pieces of Marvel artwork to fans and highlight traits of the characters with customizable RGB LED lighting: magenta to honor Black Panther, cyan for the innovative style of Princess Shuri, and yellow for the elite strength of the warrior, Okoye.”

Black Panther external storage

“Exclusive to Walmart USA and the Asia-Pacific region, today Seagate also introduces the King of Wakanda Special Edition FireCuda External HDD. With the same features described above, this drive also presents a unique design of T’Challa gazing proudly upon his kingdom, along with magenta RGB LED lighting that drive owners can customize. “

“The special edition drives include Seagate’s one-year limited warranty and one-year of Rescue Data Recovery Services so users have peace of mind as they embark on adventure. Each drive is available for purchase for $109.99.”

Source : Segate



