Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever teaser trailer

In a few weeks time the highly anticipated premier of the latest Marvel Studios movie Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever takes place providing a sequel to the hugely popular superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther. Continuing the story from the first movie released back in 2018, the storyline follows the leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda, fighting to protect their nation from invading forces in the wake of King T’Challa’s death, and a new threat emerges from the hidden undersea nation of Talokan. Check out the latest trailer from Marvel below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and characters.

Black Panther 2 release date

Marvel has set a Black Panther Wakanda Forever release date for next month when the film will be premiering in for you to screens worldwide from November 11, 2022 onwards. Tickets are now available to book to reserve your early seats in anticipation for the sequel to the original Marvel Black Panther movie.

“Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect the kingdom of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for their nation.”

Source : YouTube



