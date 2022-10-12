Black Panther Wakanda Forever premiers next month new featurette trailer released

Marvel Entertainment has released a new featurette trailer for its upcoming Black Panther Wakanda Forever film continuing the story of Wakanda and its people. Films has a direct sequel to the original film which premiered back in 2018 the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe h been directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

“The leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda fight to protect their nation from invading forces in the wake of King T’Challa’s death,[2] and a new threat emerges from the hidden undersea nation of Talokan.”

Black Panther Wakanda Forever release date

Marvel has set a Black Panther Wakanda Forever release date for next month when the film will be premiering in for you to screens worldwide from November 11, 2022 onwards. Tickets are now available to book to reserve your early seats in anticipation for the sequel to the original Marvel Black Panther movie.

“Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect the kingdom of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for their nation.”

