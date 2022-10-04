Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever second trailer and release date

Marvel Entertainment has released a second trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated Black Panther 2 film Wakanda Forever, offering a sequel to the original movie launched back in 2018. “The leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda fight to protect their nation from invading forces in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.”

Black Panther 2 has been directed by Ryan Coogler who was also cowritten the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole and the sequel stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

Black Panther 2 release date

Marvel has set the Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever release date for November 11, 2022 and it will be the final film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect the kingdom of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for their nation.”

Comic-Con 2022 trailer

Below is the previous trailer released by Marvel which was premiered during this years Comic-Con 2022 event.

