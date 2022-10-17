ZOO cable ties help keep your cables tidy and more

The design team at LT has once again returned to Kickstarter to launch their third project in the form of cute cable wraps. Designed to provide a wide variety of different solutions and lengths the cable ties feature 11 animal designs from land and sea. The flexible, durable and magnetic cable ties are definitely the cutest we have seen for sometime and are easy to use, versatile and eco-friendly.

Constructed from premium silicone the cable ties are both stretchy and flexible and can be used for a wide variety of different applications thanks for the addition of strong neodymium magnets. Capable of stretching from 12 cm up to 20 cm the cable ties are perfect for a variety of different applications. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $21 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates).

Assuming that the ZOO funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the ZOO cable ties and wraps project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the cable ties and wraps, jump over to the official ZOO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Thanks to the addition of strong magnets the ZOO wraps can be used for a wide variety of different applications, your imagination is the only limit.

Source : Kickstarter



