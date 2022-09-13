Atom Studios iPhone 14 Split Silicone cases unveiled

Atom Studios has unveiled a new range of cases for the iPhone 14 lineup, this includes their new iPhone 14 Split Silicone cases.

The new Split Silicon vases for the iPhone 14 come with a choice of colors that include In Blue, Carbon Black, and Pink Clay.

Atom Studios offers natural materials, style, and protection for your new iPhone 14 with its range of Split Silicone cases.

Utilising natural materials, including silicone — made from silica which is found abundantly in sand — and strengthened aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable, results in a distinctive look and sustainable credentials.

They’re practical too; with 10ft drop protection and 1mm raised edges, you needn’t worry about dropping your phone. They also feature 50% thicker magnets than a typical case, while still being slim and lightweight, offering a more stable MagSafe charging experience.

Atom Studios’ iPhone 14 cases are cross-compatible with their equivalent predecessor devices (except for the Plus), so an iPhone 14 Pro fits 13 Pro, the 14 fits the 13, and the 14 Pro Max fits the 13 Pro Max to increase longevity, reduce the amount of products needed and trucks on the road. Check the website for device-specific info and exceptions.

You can find out more details about the new Atom Studios iPhone 14 range of cases over at the website at the link below. The new Split Silicon models retail for £44.99 and $44.99.

