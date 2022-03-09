Toshiba Pro Series N300 and X300 hard drives offer up to 18TB of storage

Toshiba has today unveiled its latest hard drives in the form of the Pro Series N300 and X300. Specifically designed for creative professionals and businesses the new hard drives offer high-performance and reliability and offer storage capacities of up to 18 TB with workloads up to 300 TB/year and a come with a limited 5 year warranty.

The N300 Pro offers 4 TB, 6 TB, 8 TB, 10 TB, 12 TB, 14 TB, 16 TB and 18 TB capacities and the X300 Pro comes in 4 TB, 6 TB, 8 TB, 10 TB, 12 TB, 14 TB, 16 TB and 18 TB capacities both with 7200 RPM. The N300 Pro and X300 Pro combine Toshiba’s Cache Technology and Stable Platter Technology (≥10 TB range), and FC-MAMR (18 TB) to provide a leading-edge solution for both advanced consumers and professionals.

18TB hard drives

“As the working environment continues to evolve, professionals need reliable and performance-driven storage solutions that can keep up with their project needs and work flows,” stated Kyle Yamamoto, Vice President of TAEC’s HDD Business Unit. “Toshiba’s new N300 Pro is an ideal NAS HDD for the mid to large sized business with high intensity workloads, while the X300 Pro is geared to support the demands of professionals seeking a high performance and reliable HDD for content creation or extreme gaming.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Toshiba, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Toshiba

