KHONI everyday modular backpack designed in Switzerland

If you are searching for a new EDC modular backpack you might be interested in the KHONI created by a team of designers based in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland. Launched by Kickstarter this month the sustainable modular backpack has been designed to suit all your needs from business trips to outdoor adventures. Offering a sustainable EDC backpack manufactured in Europe.

Constructed from water resistant materials and equipped with long lasting water resistant zippers, padded breathable back straps and offering a capacity of 25 L the lightweight backpack is made from recycled materials and features a modular interior allowing you to carry computer hardware or photography equipment with ease.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $260 or £217 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Tired of having 100 backpacks cluttering your closet? The solution: The KHONI backpack. A modular, adaptable high-quality backpack made in Europe. It allows you to create and adapt the interior to the gear you are carrying. Utilizing a hook&loop system you can choose from nine starting modules to adapt your backpack to you.”

EDC backpack

If the KHONI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the KHONI modular backpack system project checkout the promotional video below.

“Designed in Switzerland, engineered in Germany and manufactured in Europe using top quality german made water-resistant zippers and strong, water and wear resistant recycled fabric made in Germany, creating the most modular and versatile backpack. Thanks to the modular interior, it perfectly adapts to you and your requirements. Whether it’s a hike, a city trip, a photo shooting or a business meeting. With our hook and loop modules you can shape your backpack to your needs.”

“By producing the backpack in Europe we can ensure highest quality manufacturing, fair working conditions have more control over the supply chain and keep our transport ways as short as possible to keep our environmental footprint small.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the modular backpack system, jump over to the official KHONI crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals