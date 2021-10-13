SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL water resistant keyboard $45

SteelSeries has introduced a new water resistant TKL gaming keyboard in the form of the Apex 3 this week making it available to purchase priced at $45 or £50 depending on your location. Equipped with whisper quiet switches constructed from low-friction, durable materials for over 20 million keypresses, the SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard is now available to purchase throughout Europe and the United States.

SteelSeries Apex 3 water resistant keyboard features

– Whisper quiet gaming switches last for over 20 million keypresses

– Customizable 8-zone RGB illumination reacts to games and Discord

– Dedicated multimedia controls for easily adjusting volume and media

– IP32 water resistant for protection against spills

“Engineered in the form factor of choice among esports pros and packed with SteelSeries’ cutting edge gaming technology, the Apex 3 TKL will give you an edge on your competition. Pros choose TKL keyboards because eliminating the ten-key numpad provides more space for large mouse swipes and allows for better ergonomics while gaming. Our new Whisper Quiet gaming switches are designed with durable low friction material for over 20 million silent keypresses.”

“The Apex 3 TKL is rated IP32 dust and water resistant and built with extra durability to prevent damage from liquids and dust particles, so you can continue to play no matter what happens to your keyboard. A clickable volume roller and media keys help you to easily adjust your settings and on-the-fly, instead of searching through applications and settings. Adjust brightness, rewind, skip, or pause all at the touch of a button. Use our software to configure brilliant lighting effects when specific game events happen. Or use the macro editor to easily run advanced key combinations with the click of a button.”

Source : SteelSeries

