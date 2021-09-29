SteelSeries limited edition Ghost Collection Aerox 3 Wireless mouse and Apex 7 TenKeyLess keyboard

SteelSeries has unveiled their new Ghost Collection of gaming peripherals which will be available as a limited edition series and currently consists of the Ghost Collection Aerox 3 Wireless mouse and Apex 7 TenKeyLess (TKL) keyboard. The Aerox 3 Wireless gaming mouse has been specifically engineered for speed and weighs just 68g design and is equipped with a 200 hour fast charging battery and proprietary water resistant AquaBarrier technology. While the Apex 7 TKL gaming keyboard is equipped with premium red linear mechanical switches and finished with SteelSeries’s new double shot PBT pudding PrismCaps.

Apex 7 TKL Ghost gaming keyboard $149.99

From the makers of the world’s best-selling TKL keyboard, the limited-edition Apex 7 TKL Ghost Edition keyboard features a form factor TenKeyLess design with mechanical switches guaranteed for 50 million keypresses. An integrated OLED Smart Display with on-board storage serves as a command center for on-the-fly info from a game or Discord, while an unmatched per-key RGB illumination lights your setup with 16.8 million brilliant colors. Double shot PBT pudding keycaps, an unbreakable aluminium alloy frame, and a limited-edition ghost colorway make this a true standout mechanical keyboard. Layouts are available in US, UK, NOR.

Aerox 3 Wireless Ghost gaming mouse $59.99

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Ghost Edition mouse is engineered for the fastest swipes, so gamers can beat the competition to the trigger. When milliseconds count, speed matters. Featuring an ultra-lightweight 68 g design perfectly optimized for super light mouse swipes, a TrueMove Air sensor, and silky smooth 100% Virgin Grade PTFE glide skates, the Aerox 3 Wireless mouse sets and standard for lightweight enhanced control and speed. A 200-hour battery life with fast charging ensures stress-free dual wireless, while the water-resistant AquaBarrier provides safety. A USB-C cable makes for easy connectivity and aftermarket customization.

Source : SteelSeries

