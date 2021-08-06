Up your game with the GXT 863 Mazz mechanical keyboard with Outemu RED switches

Trust has this week released a new mechanical keyboard equipped with Outemu RED switches in the form of the GXT 863 together with a GXT 922 RGB gaming mouse. The new mechanical keyboard switches have been designed to provide up to 50 million keystrokes and have a trigger force of 50 g and an actuation point of only 2 mm, offering a more precise gaming experience. The Trust GXT 863 Mazz mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase priced at £45 from select online retailers throughout Europe and the Trust GXT 922 Ybar gaming mouse is also available to purchase priced at £23.

“The GXT Mazz mechanical keyboard also offers the option to personalize the color backlights as the brightness can be adjusted and there are 14 different lighting modes to choose from, including rainbow waves, to make it unique to an individual’s requirements. By enabling the gaming mode, the Windows key is disabled so focus can be maintained and with the anti-ghosting N-key rollover, every button press counts!”

“The Trust GXT 863 Mazz is designed to give gamers the upper hand in any situation. It’s fast, reliable, and colorful, making this keyboard a great fit for any gamer who doesn’t want to be held back by the equipment. Trust is introducing this entry level mechanical keyboard at a new price point with the goal to strengthen its gaming keyboard offering. The combination of price and competitive features like Outemu RED switches are an interesting opportunity for PC gamers looking to replace the membrane gaming keyboard to give the set-up an upgrade.”

“The sleek Trust GXT 922 Ybar gaming mouse has a full RGB LED lighting design with a comfortable grip and impressive accuracy so that it looks great and helps gamers to play to their full potential by allowing them to ramp up their gaming fun and skills. Designed to support right-handed players and give them intuitive control, the form factor of the mouse has textures sides to add grip and comfort for hours of use. The smooth and low-friction gliding pads allow for swift actions on any surface for quick reactions to gameplay and the braided 2.1 m cable provides a great range of motion.”

Source : Trust

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals