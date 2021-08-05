Free NVIDIA Ray Tracing Gems II book available today as a digital download

If you are interested in learning more about ray tracing technology you may be interested to know that the Ray Tracing Gems II book is now available as a free digital download. “This Open Access book is a must-have for anyone interested in real-time rendering. Ray tracing is the holy grail of gaming graphics, simulating the physical behavior of light to bring real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to even the most visually intense games. Also a fundamental algorithm used for architecture applications, visualization, sound simulation, deep learning, and more.”

The book allows you to explore the capabilities of the latest graphics hardware and APIs. Review a comprehensive collection of ideas, tips, and best practices for real-time applications. Learn about real-time tracing, hybrid rendering, denoising & filtering, global illumination, and more. With advice from graphics experts at NVIDIA and top game developers in the game industry.

“In 2018, real-time ray tracing arrived in consumer GPU hardware and swiftly established itself as a key component of how images would be generated moving forward. Now, three years later, the second iteration of this hardware is available, mainstream game consoles support ray tracing, and cross-platform API standards have been established to drive even wider adoption. Developers and researchers have been busy inventing (and reinventing) algorithms to take advantage of the new possibilities created by these advancements. The “gems” of knowledge discovered during this process are what you will find in the book.”

Before diving into the treasure trove, we want to make sure you know the following:

Supplementary code and other materials related to this book can be found at https://github.com/Apress/Ray-Tracing-Gems-II.

All content in this book is open access.

For more information on the new book jump over to the NVIDIA developer blog by following the link below where further details are available on what you can expect from this comprehensive 800 page book.

Source : NVIDIA : Download

