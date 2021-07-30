NVIDIA ray tracing used to great effect by indie studio XeloGames

Indie games development studio XeloGames has taken to the official NVIDIA developer blog this week to reveal more details about their new action platform Escape from Naraka and how they used NVIDIA ray tracing technology to achieve stunning lighting effects with RTXGI. NVIDIA had the opportunity to speak with the XeloGames team about their experience using NVIDIA’s SDKs while developing their debut title and using ray tracing in its final game. Escape from Naraka is actually the first-ever ray tracing title from Indonesia; the team used ray-traced reflections, shadows, and global illumination to paint a dramatic labyrinth for the player to explore.

“Such a feat, executed by such a small studio, speaks to the usefulness of RTXGI as a tool for development. Escape from Naraka was made in Unreal Engine 4, using NVIDIA’s NvRTX branch to bring ray tracing and DLSS into production. Once global illumination was integrated into the engine, XeloGames reported benefits they immediately experienced: “We believe that, sooner or later, everyone will have ray tracing,” XeloGames said, discussing their motivation to use RTXGI, “so it’s really good for us to start earlier, especially in Indonesia.””

“Rapid in-engine updates expedited the task of lighting design in Escape from Naraka, alongside the ability to make any object emissive for “cost-free performance lighting”, XeloGames added. Of course, implementing RTXGI ray tracing in their title came with its challenges as well. For Escape from Naraka specifically, a unique obstacle presented itself; the abundance of rocks in their level design often made it challenging to find opportunities to make full use of ray-traced lighting. “Rocks are not really that great at bouncing lights around”, XeloGames developers remarked. “

To learn more about the NVIDIA ray tracing technology and techniques use while developing the Escape from Naraka indie game jump over to the official NVIDIA website by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

